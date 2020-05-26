Nursing Home Hotspots | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

|
[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail
|
|
Inside
Weather
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 26
1956 - Placerita Canyon State Park dedicated [story]
|
Comment On This Story
|
Opinion Section Policy
Read More From...
RECENT COMMENTARY
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Monday, May 25, 2020
Sunday, May 24, 2020
Saturday, May 23, 2020
Friday, May 22, 2020
Friday, May 22, 2020
|
Statistics reveal nursing homes are “hotspots” for large clusters of coronavirus, but as a doctor, I am not surprised at the carnage. We can and must do better.
|
Acting on a motion by Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas and Board Chair Kathryn Barger, the Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to appoint – for the first time – an Inspector General to oversee skilled nursing facilities, which account for more than half of all deaths from COVID-19 in Los Angeles County.
|
Eclipse Theatre is a new nonprofit to Santa Clarita that has brought local actors and creators together virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic to entertain the community with Greek-themed parodies and sketches.
|
College of the Canyons sophomore Ryan Crema has committed to the University of Redlands, becoming the fourth member of the Cougars' 2020 men's golf team to move on to a four-year program.
|
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a Heat Alert as high temperatures (over 100 degrees Fahrenheit) have been forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley through Thursday, May 28.
|
Dust off your disc, breathe in the fresh air and get ready for a new competition from the city of Santa Clarita’s Adult Sports Office.
|
Join the Valley Industry Association (VIA) for a virtual event Tuesday, June 16, at 11:00 a.m. for a discussion on Proposition 13.
|
The city of Santa Clarita is once again accepting names to be included as part of the 2020 addition to the Youth Grove memorial in Central Park, located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road.
|
As the global COVID-19 pandemic continues, the number of people who are working from home continues to grow.
|
1956 - Placerita Canyon State Park dedicated [story]
|
The California Department of Public Health on Monday announced the statewide reopening of places of worship for religious services and in-store retail shopping.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday 1,047 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with 33 new cases and a total of 1,114 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began.
|
It was less than six months ago that cameras were rolling in the SCV, but it seems like much, much longer.
|
At its next meeting Tuesday, May 26, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will take action on a motion asking the county to begin planning immediately to prepare for the transition of youth who would have been committed to the state youth prison system, to instead be in the county’s care.
|
My dad was a disabled World War II veteran in the U.S. Army Air Corps. Rarely did he discuss the war, which was common for many who served.
|
An endless stream of seniors drove reverently through the Bella Vida Senior Center Lunch Drive-Thru during Friday’s Memorial Day ceremony.
|
Governor Gavin Newsom laid a wreath at a veterans home Friday and issued a proclamation on Saturday declaring Monday, May 25, 2020, as “Memorial Day” in the State of California.
|
The largest study so far on using hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 was published Friday in the Lancet: It found that patients showed no benefit and, worse, were more likely to die or develop an irregular heartbeat.
|
In the ongoing efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday launched California Connected, the state’s comprehensive contact tracing program and public awareness campaign.
|
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will conduct a bicycle and pedestrian safety enforcement operation in the Santa Clarita area on Wednesday, May 27, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
|
1966 - Mustang Drive-In theater opens on Soledad Canyon Road [story]
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Sunday 940 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 1,081 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began.
|
Richard Keysor, the 1989 Santa Clarita Valley Man of the Year, died at his home in Santa Clarita on May 20. He was 91.
|
Science progresses in incremental steps. How long did it take to realize Earth was not the center of the universe, or what goes up must come down? Science is slow, like watching molasses flow or grass grow.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.