Nursing Home Protocols | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

Every morning I check my temperature, blood pressure and oxygen level. A pulse oximeter measures this from the fingertip.

Typically, it is 95% (normal is above 90%). After a few deep breaths, it goes up to 99%. Expanding the lungs after being in bed all night gets more oxygen into the body. Simple.

Getting older and less mobile while lying in bed tends to decrease lung expansion. For nursing home residents, does this make them more susceptible to viral or bacterial pneumonia? If so, could increasing mobility and forcing expansion of lungs combat infections?

Here are other nursing home suggestions that might cool down this COVID-19 hotspot:

– Utilize rapid-swab COVID-19 testing (15 minutes), checking all residents, healthcare providers, workers and anyone entering the facility;

– everyone must wear a mask and gloves;

– those having patient contact must also wear a gown, shoe coverings and face shield;

– PPE supplies must be fully stocked and ample;

– isolate COVID-19 positive patients from other residents, taking vital signs every shift;

– develop criteria for quarantine in guidance from local Public Health departments;

– maintain communication with families, and develop worthy protocols allowing visitation by loved ones.

Vulnerable citizens must be protected.

Gene Uzawa Dorio, M.D., is a geriatric house-call physician who serves as president of the Los Angeles County Commission for Older Adults and Assemblyman to the California Senior Legislature. He has practiced in the Santa Clarita Valley for 32 years.