NWS Issues Flood Watch for SCV Through Friday

The National Weather Service as issued the following alerts for the Santa Clarita Valley.

Flood Watch until Dec. 26, 4 p.m. PST

High Wind Warning until Dec. 25, 3 p.m. PST

With rain and strong winds impacting the area think safety when you’re on the road:

Slow down and allow extra travel time.

Increase following distance, wet roads are slippery.

Turn headlights on for visibility (skip high beams in heavy rain).

Avoid flooded roads, never drive through flooded areas, it’s not worth the risk.

Watch for debris like fallen branches or downed trees.

The Santa Clarita Valley is currently under a High Wind Warning and Flood Watch, with periods of heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding and slower travel.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency for the region.

Please drive carefully, stay alert and help keep everyone safe.

Before driving check Caltrans for road closures. The Grapevine on the I-5 and portions of the I-5 in the San Fernado Valley have seen road closures. Know before you go.

For road updates: (661) 294-2520.

To report fallen trees: (661) 290-2222.

Emergencies: dial 9-1-1.

