NWS Predicts Light to Moderate Rain, Possible Mountain Snow

Los Angeles County Public Works is closely monitoring a series of storm systems forecasted to bring light to moderate rainfall to the region, including the Santa Clarita Valley, through Friday.

With light to moderate rain and mountain snow likely, possibly in the Grapevine area, as well as a slight chance of thunderstorms, small, isolated debris and mudflows are possible in recent burn areas.

The National Weather Service as issued the following weather predictions for Saugus:

March 4 Tuesday evening: A 30 percent chance of rain after 4 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 45. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

March 5 Wednesday: Rain, mainly after 10 a.m. High near 57. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

March 5 Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly before 10 p.m., then a chance of rain after 4 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 40. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

March 6 Thursday: A chance of rain, then rain likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 10 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

March 6 Thursday Night: Rain likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 10 p.m., then a chance of showers after 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

March 7 Friday: Sunny, with a high near 60.

Streets may be flooded or blocked by debris in the communities affected by the Eaton, Palisades, Bridge, Hurst, Kenneth, Hughes, Sunset, Lidia, and Franklin fires. Residents in these areas should pay close attention to local news reports, sign up for emergency alerts and be prepared to evacuate if directed to do so by law enforcement officials. In coordination with partner agencies, LA County will inform individuals experiencing homelessness who may be at increased risk during the storms.

L.A. County Public Works will mobilize storm patrols to monitor vulnerable communities and ensure flood control systems are prepared. Stormwater facilities are also ready to capture and conserve water for groundwater recharge. With just over a month remaining in the region’s traditional storm season (October to April), Downtown Los Angeles has received only five inches of rainfall since Oct. 2024. The annual average is 15.4 inches.

L.A. County Public Works will continue to assess conditions and provide updates on potential debris flow risks and other storm-related impacts. Residents are encouraged to stay informed through official County channels and be prepared for changing weather conditions.

For storm preparedness tips, visit Ready.LACounty.gov.

