April 13
1935 - Gladys Carter convicted of manslaughter in fatal shooting of Frances Walker, of the Placerita Walkers [story]
Gladys Carter
Oakmont Confirms COVID-19-Related Death of Resident
| Monday, Apr 13, 2020
oakmont death

Oakmont of Valencia officials have confirmed a memory-care resident is believed to have died from COVID-19-related causes Saturday.

The confirmation comes after Oakmont officials said Wednesday seven residents and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19 and were symptomatic.

Oakmont officials sent an update Monday via email regarding the status of COVID-19 and their protocols.

“At this time, we can confirm the COVID-19 related death of one of our memory-care residents on April 11,” spokesman Nathan Ballard on behalf of Oakmont said via email.

“At our Oakmont of Valencia community, four residents at the community currently have confirmed cases of COVID-19,” Ballard said, adding that four other residents who have COVID-19 are hospitalized. “Residents with confirmed cases or pending tests are living in an isolated neighborhood within the community, and we have designated staff using proper personal protective equipment caring for only these residents.”

Oakmont officials have been working closely with the Los Angeles County Department of Social Services as well as local public health departments in monitoring and managing these cases, according to Ballard.

“In order to provide enhanced care and support, we have also brought in additional resources from the home office, other Oakmont communities, and clinical team,” he said.

The facility has been in full-isolation protocol since March 30, and all residents are self-isolating in their individual apartment homes, while Oakmont staff continues to provide them with care, activities and assistance in staying connected with their families.

In addition, Oakmont staff are continuing their deep cleaning efforts in addition to regular hygienic practices.

“We will continue to provide families with timely information as the situation changes,” Ballard added. “In this difficult time, our residents remain engaged and positive. We are particularly grateful for the support from our residents and family members. We remain committed to putting the health and well-being of our residents and team members first.”

Oakmont is just one of approximately 185 institutional settings with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in L.A. County, according to Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of the county’s Department of Public Health.

“The total number of confirmed cases in institutional settings is 1,372,” Ferrer said during a news conference Monday, adding that “681 of the people who are confirmed as positive are residents in the settings and 691 are staff and employees. And I’m sad to report that 92 residents who have died from COVID-19 were residing in institutional settings, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities, and this represents 29% of our deaths (countywide).”
COC Donors Cover Free Lunch for First Responders at COVID-19 Test Site
College of the Canyons classified staff members provided 70 Easter lunch meals for first responders at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and the L.A. County Fire Department COVID-19 testing site in Santa Clarita on Sunday, April 12.
COC Donors Cover Free Lunch for First Responders at COVID-19 Test Site
Vote By Mail Ballots Mailed for May 12 Congressional Election
The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk on Monday began mailing 350,916 Vote by Mail ballots for the May 12 Congressional District 25 Special General Election.
Vote By Mail Ballots Mailed for May 12 Congressional Election
In Days, CSUN Professors Learn New Ways to Teach, Connect
Once California State University, Northridge professors like dance coordinator Paula Thomson processed and accepted the new reality — which took some time, she said — she went about the challenging work of redesigning dance courses for online learning.
In Days, CSUN Professors Learn New Ways to Teach, Connect
May 6: Deadline for CSUN Students to Apply for MataCare Grant
Wednesday, May 6 is the deadline for California State University, Northridge students who are experiencing financial emergencies due to the COVID-19 pandemic to apply for a MataCare Grant for the spring semester.
May 6: Deadline for CSUN Students to Apply for MataCare Grant
Careful with Masks | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Forty years ago while operating on a trauma victim who fell asleep at the wheel, I became more tired than usual despite the adrenaline rush to save a life. After completing surgery and removing the mask, I was wide awake again.
Careful with Masks | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
One Day at a Time | Commentary by Dianne Erskine-Hellrigel
Some insist it's all a hoax. These people will be the ones who will continue the cycle. Maybe they will live, maybe they will die, but they will continue to pass it on to the rest of us. Typhoid Mary will walk among us.
One Day at a Time | Commentary by Dianne Erskine-Hellrigel
L.A. County Launches New Small Business Recovery Loan Program
In response to small businesses affected by COVID-19, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has created the Small Business Recovery Loan Program, administered by the Los Angeles County Development Authority.
L.A. County Launches New Small Business Recovery Loan Program
Sailor on Aircraft Carrier Dies from COVID-19
The sailor assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt who was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the U.S. Naval Hospital Guam April 9 died of COVID-related complications April 13, the Navy News Service reported.
Sailor on Aircraft Carrier Dies from COVID-19
Utilities Ratepayers to Receive California Climate Credit
California utilities ratepayers will receive a "California Climate Credit" on their April bills, according to a notice sent Thursday by the state Public Utilities Commission.
Utilities Ratepayers to Receive California Climate Credit
California Monday: 23,348 Cases Incl. 2,501 Healthcare Workers; 687 Deaths
California has had a total of 22,348 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 687 deaths as of Sunday, April 12, the state Department of Public Health announced Monday afternoon.
California Monday: 23,348 Cases Incl. 2,501 Healthcare Workers; 687 Deaths
UCLA Joins National COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Project Testing
UCLA has joined a nationwide effort to study whether convalescent plasma collected from people who have recovered from COVID-19 may yield a treatment for the deadly virus.
UCLA Joins National COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Project Testing
California COVID-19 Costs Expected to Reach $7 Billion
In a letter sent to state lawmakers Friday, California Governor Gavin Newsom’s budget adviser said the Golden State will need to spend a minimum of $7 billion to fund the effort to protect the public from the COVID-19 pandemic.
California COVID-19 Costs Expected to Reach $7 Billion
Fauci Role on Virus Task Force in Jeopardy, Trump Signals
Reacting to criticism that preventable delays set back America’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, President Donald Trump has put crosshairs on the country’s leading expert on infectious diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Fauci Role on Virus Task Force in Jeopardy, Trump Signals
CDC Extends No-Sail Order for All Cruise Ships
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has extended its March 14 No-Sail Order for all cruise ships as part of the battle to control the COVID-19 pandemic.
CDC Extends No-Sail Order for All Cruise Ships
Today in SCV History (April 13)
1935 - Gladys Carter convicted of manslaughter in fatal shooting of Frances Walker, of the Placerita Walkers [story]
Gladys Carter
L.A. County Sunday: 9,192 Cases, 296 Deaths; At Least 186 Cases in SCV
To date, L.A. County Public Health has identified 9,192 postive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of the county, and a total of 296 deaths. A minimum of 186 cases have been confirmed in the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Sunday: 9,192 Cases, 296 Deaths; At Least 186 Cases in SCV
Who’s Flattening the Curve? Not the USA
Johns Hopkins University: Flattening the curve involves reducing the number of new COVID-19 cases from one day to the next. This helps prevent healthcare systems from becoming overwhelmed. When a country has fewer new COVID-19 cases emerging today than it did on a previous day, that’s a sign that the country is flattening the curve.
Who’s Flattening the Curve? Not the USA
California Sunday: 21,794 Cases Incl. 2,388 Healthcare Workers; 651 Deaths
The California Department of Public Health announced the most recent statistics on COVID-19 Sunday. California now has 21,794 confirmed cases and 651 deaths.
California Sunday: 21,794 Cases Incl. 2,388 Healthcare Workers; 651 Deaths
Stanford Develops Test for Antibodies to Fight Coronavirus
In contrast to current diagnostic tests for COVID-19, which detect genetic material from the virus in respiratory secretions, this test looks for antibodies to the virus in plasma, the liquid in blood, to provide information about a person’s immune response to an infection.
Stanford Develops Test for Antibodies to Fight Coronavirus
The Magnificent Human Antibody Machine | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
If it is possible to identify antibodies, why can’t we also isolate and concentrate them, then inject them into an ill patient? Furthermore, what about cloning the antibody through stem cells creating an antiviral pill?
The Magnificent Human Antibody Machine | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Today in SCV History (April 12)
1738 - Fr. Francisco Garcés born in Spain; came through SCV in 1776, found Tataviam fighting with Coastal Chumash, observed Santa Clara River flowing by night and dry by day despite the season being spring [story]
Garces statue
