Oakmont Confirms COVID-19-Related Death of Resident

Oakmont of Valencia officials have confirmed a memory-care resident is believed to have died from COVID-19-related causes Saturday.

The confirmation comes after Oakmont officials said Wednesday seven residents and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19 and were symptomatic.

Oakmont officials sent an update Monday via email regarding the status of COVID-19 and their protocols.

“At this time, we can confirm the COVID-19 related death of one of our memory-care residents on April 11,” spokesman Nathan Ballard on behalf of Oakmont said via email.

“At our Oakmont of Valencia community, four residents at the community currently have confirmed cases of COVID-19,” Ballard said, adding that four other residents who have COVID-19 are hospitalized. “Residents with confirmed cases or pending tests are living in an isolated neighborhood within the community, and we have designated staff using proper personal protective equipment caring for only these residents.”

Oakmont officials have been working closely with the Los Angeles County Department of Social Services as well as local public health departments in monitoring and managing these cases, according to Ballard.

“In order to provide enhanced care and support, we have also brought in additional resources from the home office, other Oakmont communities, and clinical team,” he said.

The facility has been in full-isolation protocol since March 30, and all residents are self-isolating in their individual apartment homes, while Oakmont staff continues to provide them with care, activities and assistance in staying connected with their families.

In addition, Oakmont staff are continuing their deep cleaning efforts in addition to regular hygienic practices.

“We will continue to provide families with timely information as the situation changes,” Ballard added. “In this difficult time, our residents remain engaged and positive. We are particularly grateful for the support from our residents and family members. We remain committed to putting the health and well-being of our residents and team members first.”

Oakmont is just one of approximately 185 institutional settings with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in L.A. County, according to Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of the county’s Department of Public Health.

“The total number of confirmed cases in institutional settings is 1,372,” Ferrer said during a news conference Monday, adding that “681 of the people who are confirmed as positive are residents in the settings and 691 are staff and employees. And I’m sad to report that 92 residents who have died from COVID-19 were residing in institutional settings, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities, and this represents 29% of our deaths (countywide).”