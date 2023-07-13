Ocean Water Advisory Continues for L.A. County Beaches

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

Beach areas warnings:

– Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach

100 yards up and down the coast from the public restrooms.

– Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey

The entire swim area.

– Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.

– Sweetwater Canyon Storm Drain at Carbon Canyon Beach

The entire swim area.

– Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu

100 yards up and down the coast from the lagoon.

Beach areas now cleared:

Warnings have been lifted for the following beach areas where recent sample results identified water quality levels within State standards:

– Bluff Cove in Palos Verdes Estates

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. To view the map of impacted locations and for more information, please visit PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...