2001 - Then-Assemblyman George Runner introduces legislation to memorialize the historic Ridge Route. Enacted Oct. 4. [story]
Ridge Route
Ocean Water Advisory Continues for L.A. County Beaches
| Thursday, Jul 20, 2023
Surfrider Beach

Surfrider Beach in Malibu. L.A. County courtesy photo.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

Beach areas warnings:

– Marie Canyon Storm Drain at Puerco Beach
100 yards up and down the coast from the public access steps.

– Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu
100 yards up and down the coast from the creek.

– Malibu Point at Surfrider Beach
100 yards up and down the coast from lifeguard tower #3.

– Malibu Lagoon State Beach at Surfrider Beach
100 yards up and down the coast from the public restrooms.

– Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey
The entire swim area.

– Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica
100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.

Beach areas now cleared:

Warnings have been lifted for the following beach areas where recent sample results identified water quality levels within State standards:

– Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. To view the map of impacted locations and for more information, please visit PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.
Aug. 11: Welcome Day at COC
To better assist its incoming class of freshman students and their families, College of the Canyons will host Welcome Day on Friday, Aug. 11.
Aug. 11: Welcome Day at COC
Oct. 22: Save the Date for JCI Veterans Resource Fair
The Junior Chamber International Veterans Resource Fair is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Hart Park, with the goal of helping the community come together and demonstrate support for veterans and their families.
Oct. 22: Save the Date for JCI Veterans Resource Fair
Schiavo Secures $1M Funding for SCV Water Arundo Removal
As part of the State of California’s 2023-24 budget process, Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has secured $1 million in funding to SCV Water for Arundo management and removal projects in the Santa Clara River watershed.
Schiavo Secures $1M Funding for SCV Water Arundo Removal
DMV Parking Placard Renewals Still Available Without Penalties
More than 1.6 million placard holders have renewed their disabled person parking placards using a new process with the California Department of Motor Vehicles.
DMV Parking Placard Renewals Still Available Without Penalties
Ocean Water Advisory Continues for L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
Ocean Water Advisory Continues for L.A. County Beaches
Today in SCV History (July 20)
2001 - Then-Assemblyman George Runner introduces legislation to memorialize the historic Ridge Route. Enacted Oct. 4. [story]
Ridge Route
Lane Reductions for I-5 Scheduled Through July 23
Prepare for weeknight intermittent lane reductions in both directions between SR-14 and Parker Road from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on the I-5.
Lane Reductions for I-5 Scheduled Through July 23
Grants For COVID Sick Pay Now Available for Small Businesses, Nonprofits
Small businesses or nonprofits statewide are now able to apply for the $250 million in grants for COVID Supplemental Paid Sick Leave through the State’s Office of Small Business Advocate.
Grants For COVID Sick Pay Now Available for Small Businesses, Nonprofits
Santa Clarita Heat Advisory for July 20, 21
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a heat advisory as high temperatures have been forecast for the following areas:
Santa Clarita Heat Advisory for July 20, 21
CSUN Prof Receives Grant to Help Tell History of L.A. Park
Los Angeles State Historic Park sits just north of Chinatown on a stretch of land that once housed the train station where new arrivals to Los Angeles from the East first disembarked.
CSUN Prof Receives Grant to Help Tell History of L.A. Park
July 24: Cal Compete Tax Credit, Grants Open For 2023-2024 FY
The California Competes Tax Credit & Grants for the 2023-2024 fiscal year are here and any business can apply through the CCTC Program. 
July 24: Cal Compete Tax Credit, Grants Open For 2023-2024 FY
CSUN Signs Second-Team All Conference Softball Player
CSUN head softball coach Charlotte Morgan has announced the signing of Alexis Chavez to a National Letter of Intent to continue her playing career with the Matadors.
CSUN Signs Second-Team All Conference Softball Player
The Gentle Barn Seeks To Raise $150k for Fire Emergency Plan
As the scorching temperatures persist and the fire season grows more intense, the safety and well-being of the animals at The Gentle Barn are at stake.
The Gentle Barn Seeks To Raise $150k for Fire Emergency Plan
CSUN Discusses How AI can Potentially Transform the Classroom
As artificial intelligence rolls out to the public, a debate is sparking over its use in higher education.
CSUN Discusses How AI can Potentially Transform the Classroom
Today in SCV History (July 19)
1915 - Ince, Griffith, Sennett form Triangle Film Corp.; it produces & distributes early William S. Hart films [story]
Triangle Films
AQMD Extends Air Quality Alert for SCV, More Heat Expected
The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for the Santa Clarita Valley from Friday, July 21 in the morning until Saturday evening July 22. Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 110 possible for interior valleys, mountains and deserts and up to 105 possible for coastal valleys.
AQMD Extends Air Quality Alert for SCV, More Heat Expected
Encore Chorale Seeks Senior Singers for Fall Season
Older adults who love to sing can join in song this fall with Encore Creativity for Older Adults, the nation’s largest choral arts organization for adults 55 and older. The fall season of singing is open for registration for all older adults in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Encore Chorale Seeks Senior Singers for Fall Season
July 22: Bowling Family Fun Night for Charity
The Southland Regional Association of Realtors, Santa Clarita Division will host a Bowling Family Fun Night for Charity on Saturday, July 22 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
July 22: Bowling Family Fun Night for Charity
July 29: Santa Clarita Grocery Hosts Operation Rolling Gratitude
Santa Clarita Grocery is holding an Operation Rolling Gratitude drive-up for Santa Clarita Valley veterans and their families on Saturday, July 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
July 29: Santa Clarita Grocery Hosts Operation Rolling Gratitude
CalArtians Earn Emmy Award Nominations
Nominations for the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences 75th Emmy Awards were announced on Wednesday, July 12 from the Hollywood Athletic Club in Los Angeles. The nominations included a number of California Institute of the Arts alums.
CalArtians Earn Emmy Award Nominations
Library ‘Chick Cam’ Babies Christened with Literary Names
As part of the 2023 Summer Reading Program the Jo Anne Darcy Canyon Country Library branch of the Santa Clarita Public Library placed four chicken eggs in an incubator in June and live-streamed video on the city’s YouTube channel so residents could watch the chicks hatch.
Library ‘Chick Cam’ Babies Christened with Literary Names
Supes Approve New Design Standards for Residential, Mixed-Use Projects
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors have unanimously voted to approve a new ordinance that will implement design standards for residential and mixed-use construction projects across all 42 of the county’s unincorporated communities.
Supes Approve New Design Standards for Residential, Mixed-Use Projects
Caltrans Celebrates 50th Anniversary
Fifty years ago this month, the State of California established a new Department of Transportation, Caltrans, to unify a wide range of transportation functions under a single entity.
Caltrans Celebrates 50th Anniversary
SCV Sheriff’s Station Warns Against Latest Scams
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station is warning Santa Clarita Valley residents against the latest tactics used by scammers trying to defraud the unwary of their money.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Warns Against Latest Scams
SCVNews.com
