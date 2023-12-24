header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 24
1965 - Signal newspaper owner Scott Newhall shows up for a duel (of words) with rival Canyon Country newspaper publisher Art Evans, who no-shows and folds his paper soon after [story]
headline
Ocean Water Advisory Issued for All L.A. County Beaches
| Sunday, Dec 24, 2023
Surfrider Beach

File photo. Surfrider Beach in Malibu. L.A. County courtesy photo.

Due to rainfall, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health advises beach users to avoid all water contact, especially near discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers due to potentially higher bacteria levels in these areas. This includes any runoff that may flow onto or pond on the beach sand.

Ocean and bay recreational waters, especially near discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers can be contaminated with bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas after a rain fall. Individuals who enter the water in these areas could become ill. Rain advisories remain in effect for 72 hours after the rainfall ends.

This advisory will be in effect until at least Monday, Dec. 25, at 8 p.m.

This advisory may be extended depending on further rainfall.

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800-525-5662.  To view map of impacted locations and for more information please visit: PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Ocean Water Advisory Issued for All L.A. County Beaches

Ocean Water Advisory Issued for All L.A. County Beaches
Sunday, Dec 24, 2023
Due to rainfall, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health advises beach users to avoid all water contact, especially near discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers due to potentially higher bacteria levels in these areas.
FULL STORY...

COVID-19 Weekly Roundup: COVID Cases Increasing in County

COVID-19 Weekly Roundup: COVID Cases Increasing in County
Friday, Dec 22, 2023
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 224 new laboratory confirmed cases and no new deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 23: Volunteer for the Greater L.A. Homeless Count

Jan. 23: Volunteer for the Greater L.A. Homeless Count
Friday, Dec 22, 2023
The Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count will be held Tuesday, Jan. 23 in the Santa Clarita Valley from 8 p.m. to midnight. Each year, this census helps Los Angeles County better understand where people experiencing homelessness are living across the county.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 20: Homeowner’s Resource Fair in Santa Clarita

Jan. 20: Homeowner’s Resource Fair in Santa Clarita
Thursday, Dec 21, 2023
The Los Angeles County Assessor's Office will co-host a Homeowners’ Resource Fair with the city of Santa Clarita, the Los Angeles County Fire Department and the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, Jan 20 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Canyon Country Community Center.
FULL STORY...

County Weathers Storm Overnight, Prepares for Second Round of Rain

County Weathers Storm Overnight, Prepares for Second Round of Rain
Thursday, Dec 21, 2023
Los Angeles County Public Works has already captured 5 billion gallons of stormwater since Oct.1 which is enough water for 121,600 people.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
CSUN Receives Helping Hand from Climate Fellows
California State University, Northridge’s Institute for Sustainability is getting some help from the California Climate Action Corps in its ongoing efforts to combat the effects of climate change.
CSUN Receives Helping Hand from Climate Fellows
Lady Mustangs Roll Past Montana Tech 50-39
The Master's University women's basketball team hit a 3-pointer in the first six seconds and opened up a 15-2 lead in the first 4:25 of the game in a 50-39 win over the Montana Tech Orediggers Friday in the final game of the Cactus Classic in Chandler, Ariz.
Lady Mustangs Roll Past Montana Tech 50-39
Cougars Win 65-40 Over Pierce College
College of the Canyons tamed L.A. Pierce College by a 65-40 final score on Lee Smelser Court at the Cougar Cage on Wednesday, winning its second straight contest in a low scoring affair.
Cougars Win 65-40 Over Pierce College
CalArts, Fernandeño Tataviam Announce Groundbreaking Scholarship
The Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians (FTBMI) and California Institute of the Arts recently announced a first-of-its-kind scholarship to support students who have extensive knowledge of and passion for the Fernandeño Tataviam community.
CalArts, Fernandeño Tataviam Announce Groundbreaking Scholarship
AP Bonta Appealing Injunction on State’s Conceal-Carry Limits
SANTA ANA, Calif. (CN) — A federal judge in Orange County has preliminarily blocked California from enforcing key provisions of Senate Bill 2, a new law that places strict limits on where concealed-carry permit holders can take handguns. Hours after the decision, California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced an appeal.
AP Bonta Appealing Injunction on State’s Conceal-Carry Limits
Ocean Water Advisory Issued for All L.A. County Beaches
Due to rainfall, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health advises beach users to avoid all water contact, especially near discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers due to potentially higher bacteria levels in these areas.
Ocean Water Advisory Issued for All L.A. County Beaches
Dec. 29: Annual Red Rock Canyon Christmas Bird Count
Red Rock Canyon State Park will host their annual Bird Count promoting local birdwatching and community-science on Friday, Dec. 29, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.. Join local experts spotting rare and common birds in this regional birding hotspot.
Dec. 29: Annual Red Rock Canyon Christmas Bird Count
Today in SCV History (Dec. 24)
1965 - Signal newspaper owner Scott Newhall shows up for a duel (of words) with rival Canyon Country newspaper publisher Art Evans, who no-shows and folds his paper soon after [story]
headline
Today in SCV History (Dec. 23)
1997 - Five bodies found during grading of Northlake development in Castaic; determined to be Jenkins graveyard [story]
reburial
Dec. 28: Urgent Need for Blood Donors
Because of the urgent need for blood donors the American Red Cross will hold a blood drive in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita on Thursday, Dec. 28.
Dec. 28: Urgent Need for Blood Donors
Jan. 13: Free Lesson Day at Impulse Music
Impulse Music will offer its annual free lesson day on Saturday, Jan. 13. Guests can try out a new instrument or advance your skills without a big commitment in the new year. Every teacher at Impulse Music is a working professionals in the industry, suitable to teach for any level.
Jan. 13: Free Lesson Day at Impulse Music
CA DMV Increases Online Services to 48 From 20
When customers visit the California Department of Motor Vehicles DMV website they find a customer-focused site with helpful information, streamlined online applications and pages tailored for specific audiences.
CA DMV Increases Online Services to 48 From 20
TMU’s Kylee Sears is NAIA Women’s Swimmer of the Month
Kylee Sears, a member of The Master's University women's swim team, has been named the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Women's Swimmer of the Month, primarily based on her performance at the La Verne Winter Invitational in November.
TMU’s Kylee Sears is NAIA Women’s Swimmer of the Month
Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, From My Family to Yours!
As the holiday season approaches, it is essential to pause and reflect on the true meaning of Christmas. Beyond the presents and holiday parties is the deeper meaning of the “season of giving,” a spirit of generosity, compassion and community, all of which have the power to spread positivity in our own lives and that of others.
Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, From My Family to Yours!
Sundance Film Festival Includes Features by CalArts Alums
The Sundance Institute has announced the 91 projects selected for the feature films, episodic and new frontier programs for the 40th edition of its festival, which runs Jan. 18-28 in Park City, Utah. Two alums of California Institute of the Arts are among the announced titles, director Scott Cummings (Film/Video MFA 2007) and actor Ed Harris (Theater BFA 1975).
Sundance Film Festival Includes Features by CalArts Alums
Dickason Drive Closed Between Decoro, Smyth
The city of Santa Clarita reminds motorists that Dickason Drive in Valencia heading southbound between Decoro Drive and Smyth Drive is closed for pothole repairs until further notice.
Dickason Drive Closed Between Decoro, Smyth
COC Cross Country Has Nine Named All-WSC, Two Academic All-State
The College of the Canyons cross country program saw a combined nine athletes across the men's and women's team earn All-Western State Conference honors for the 2023 season, with two also earning Academic All-State Awards.
COC Cross Country Has Nine Named All-WSC, Two Academic All-State
COVID-19 Weekly Roundup: COVID Cases Increasing in County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 224 new laboratory confirmed cases and no new deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
COVID-19 Weekly Roundup: COVID Cases Increasing in County
COC Football Earns Nine Spots on SCFA All-Northern League Team
College of the Canyons had nine players earn 2023 Southern California Football Association National Division, All-Northern League Team honors, with six selections from the offensive side of the ball supported by three on the Cougars' defense.
COC Football Earns Nine Spots on SCFA All-Northern League Team
Dec. 25-31: One Production Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the name of the one production currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Dec. 25 - Sunday, Dec. 31. The production filming locally, “Family Business,” will be for television.
Dec. 25-31: One Production Filming in Santa Clarita
COC Foundation Seeks End of Year Donations
The College of the Canyons Foundation is reminding Santa Clarita Valley residents there is still time to make tax-deductible donations for 2023. There's still time to make a difference: Contribute your tax-deductible donation before midnight on Dec. 31 to support COC students in realizing their aspirations and promoting innovative pathways toward a brighter future for generations to come.
COC Foundation Seeks End of Year Donations
Emergency Repairs Close Lanes on I-5 North
Caltrans has issued a warning for Santa Clarita Valley residents that a slide has closed the two right lanes on the I-5 North between SR-14 and Calgrove Boulevard for emergency repairs. Work is ongoing and updates will be released when lanes have been reopened to full capacity.
Emergency Repairs Close Lanes on I-5 North
Jan. 23: Volunteer for the Greater L.A. Homeless Count
The Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count will be held Tuesday, Jan. 23 in the Santa Clarita Valley from 8 p.m. to midnight. Each year, this census helps Los Angeles County better understand where people experiencing homelessness are living across the county.
Jan. 23: Volunteer for the Greater L.A. Homeless Count
Today in SCV History (Dec. 22)
1905 - County buys property to build Newhall Jail (now next to city's Old Town Newhall Library) [story]
Old Newhall Jail
SCVNews.com
%d