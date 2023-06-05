Ocean Water Advisory Issued for L.A. County Beaches

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following L.A. County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters.

These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

Beach Areas Warning:

Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach

Marie Canyon Storm Drain at Puerco Beach

Santa Monica Canyon Creek at Will Rogers State Beach

Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu

Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey

Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro

Beach Areas Now Cleared:

Warnings have been lifted for the following beach areas where recent sample results identified water quality levels within State standards:

Pena Creek at Las Tunas County Beach

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. To view the map of impacted locations and for more information, please visit PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.

