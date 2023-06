Ocean Water Advisory Issued for L.A. County Beaches

Last weekend marked the Fifth District's 25th annual Tribute to Veterans and Military Families, featuring the theme "A Family Tradition."

The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, June 5 - Sunday, June 11.

The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, June 6, beginning with closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.

The California Department of Transportation has scheduled full freeway closures on the northbound and southbound State Rout 14 / Antelope Valley Freeway between Technology Drive in Palmdale and Avenue A in Lancaster.

Halfway to Home is hosting a special adoption event on Saturday, July 22, with @zoomroom_santaclarita from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Shelter Animals Count, the most trusted and current source for animal sheltering data, spotlights a trend in dog euthanasia from the newly-released Intake and Outcome Data Analysis report for Q1 2023.

On Saturday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department celebrated 78 young men and women who completed a 14-week “Scouts of America - Learning for life,” Certified Sheriff’s Explorer Academy at S.T.A.R.S. Center in Whittier.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating Christy Lee Anderson.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following L.A. County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters.

The city of Santa Clarita Planning Commission will meet June 6 at 6:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd. First Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Join instructor Katie Pinto at Bouquet Canyon Park on Tuesday, June 20 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. for a fun and interactive Hula Hoop class for adults and seniors.

The Santa Clarita Library's annual Summer Reading challenge will kick off on June 12. The event, sponsored by Friends of the Santa Clarita Public Library, will boast the theme "Find Your Voice!"

Raising the Curtain Foundation, through their Grand Ovation program, honored Jim Sudik and Paco Vela on Thursday, June 1 by naming the dressing rooms at the Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts after the duo.

The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will meet on Thursday, June 8 at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd. First Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

June 23: ‘The Little Rascals’ Film at Newhall Park City Cinemas in the Park will screen the film "The Little Rascals" on June 23 at 8:30 p.m. The film will be shown in Newhall Park, 24923 Newhall Ave., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Call for Artists for Theme of Pop Culture The city of Santa Clarita is seeking artwork for an upcoming exhibit located in the First Floor Gallery of City Hall. This art exhibition is seeking artwork depicting the theme of "Pop Culture."

Ken Striplin | Let’s Talk Trash! By now you have no doubt heard about the waste hauler transition coming to the city of Santa Clarita. Beginning July 1, all residents in our city will begin the process of switching over to Burrtec Waste Industries for their trash service.

Schiavo’s 11 Bills Advance Off Assembly Floor, Head to Senate California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) successfully passed eight bills off the Assembly Floor, bringing her total number of bills now in the Senate to 11. Notably, more than half of her bills received bipartisan support.

Northbridge Park Playground Enhancements In collaboration with the Saugus Unified School District, the city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce playground construction plans for Northbridge Park. The project aims to provide recreational space for Charles Helmers Elementary School students and the surrounding Northbridge community. Construction is scheduled to begin this summer.