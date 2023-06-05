Ocean Water Advisory Issued for L.A. County Beaches

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following L.A. County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters.
These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
Beach Areas Warning:
Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach
Marie Canyon Storm Drain at Puerco Beach
Santa Monica Canyon Creek at Will Rogers State Beach
Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu
Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica
Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey
Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro
Beach Areas Now Cleared:
Warnings have been lifted for the following beach areas where recent sample results identified water quality levels within State standards:
Pena Creek at Las Tunas County Beach
Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. To view the map of impacted locations and for more information, please visit PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.
