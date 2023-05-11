header image

1920 - Warrant issued for actor Tom Mix to appear in Newhall Judge J.F. Powell's courtroom on reckless driving charge [story]
Tom Mix
Ocean Water Advisory Issued for L.A. County Beaches
| Thursday, May 11, 2023
Santa Monica Pier

File photo. Santa Monica Pier.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters.

These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

Beach Areas Warnings:

– Leo Carrillo State Beach in Malibu

– Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach

– Dockweiler State Beach. Culver Blvd Storm Drain

– Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

– Santa Monica Canyon Creek at Will Rogers State Beach

– Latigo Shore Drive in Malibu

– Escondido Creek at Escondido State Beach

– Marie Canyon Storm Drain at Puerco Beach

– Sweetwater Canyon Storm Drain at Carbon Canyon Beach

– Las Flores Creek at Las Flores State Beach

– Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey

– Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro

These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

Beach Areas Now Cleared:

Warnings have been lifted for the following beach areas where recent sample results identified water quality levels within State standards:

– Temescal Canyon storm drain at Will Rogers State Beach

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. To view the map of impacted locations and for more information, please visit PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: U.S. Emergency Declarations End, L.A. County Protections Continue

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 55 new cases and no new deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters.
Starting May 1 restaurants in unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County can no longer distribute single-use serviceware that is not compostable or recyclable, unless the customer requests the items.
The annual Placerita Nature Center Open House sponsored by the Placerita Nature Center Associates will be held Saturday, May 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
COC Standout Lauryn Bailey Commits to Cal State Dominguez Hills
College of the Canyons sophomore and Western State Conference, South Division Player of the Year Lauryn Bailey has committed to continue her career at California State University, Dominguez Hills for the 2023 season.
Entries Open for 2023 SCV Fourth of July Parade
Get your red, white and blue ready because the Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade is back!
COC’s Andy Ambriz Named Conference Player of the Year
College of the Canyons produced seven All-Western State Conference, South Division honorees, including conference Player of the Year Andy Ambriz. 
CalArts Announces 2023 Herb Alpert Award Winners
May 3, 2023 marked the 29th annual celebration of the Herb Alpert Award in the Arts, which was presented to 11 risk-taking, mid-career artists — experimenters — who are challenging and transforming art, their respective disciplines, and society.
TMU Center Madeline Cooke Adds Volleyball to Resume
Madeline Cooke, a 6-foot-4 center on The Master's women's basketball team, has announced she will add volleyball to her resume in the fall of 2023.
SCOTUS Sides with California’s Pork Standards
WASHINGTON (CN) — The Supreme Court allowed a California law governing pork standards to move forward on Thursday despite industry claims over its broad reach.
Caltrans Honors District 7 Fallen Workers
California Department of Transportation employees, family members and guests took a moment to recognize and remember District 7 workers killed in the line of duty at its annual Workers Memorial event held Thursday.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 55 new cases and no new deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Thurmond Earns Third Significant Award for Leadership in Education
State Superintendent Tony Thurmond has been recognized with the prestigious Association of California School Administrators Region 16 Leadership Award for his achievements and dedication to public education and for his service to the children of California.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters.
1920 - Warrant issued for actor Tom Mix to appear in Newhall Judge J.F. Powell's courtroom on reckless driving charge [story]
Sept. 15: Early Bird Tickets Available for SCVEDC Economic Outlook
Santa Clarita Valley's premiere business event the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation's Economic Outlook Presented by Wells Fargo will be held on Friday, Sept. 15 from 8.m. to 11 a.m. at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons.
County Restricts Restaurants’ Use of Disposable Utensils
Starting May 1 restaurants in unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County can no longer distribute single-use serviceware that is not compostable or recyclable, unless the customer requests the items.
Canyons Baseball Set for Super Regional Round
College of the Canyons is playing in a California Community College Athletic Association Southern California Super Regional for the first time since 2013, with the Cougars slated to face Grossmont College on Thursday, May 11 in the opening game of the three-team, double elimination tournament being hosting by Southwestern College.
Canyons Golf Finishes Seventh at Regional Finals
College of the Canyons Men's Golf team teed off at the California Community College Athletic Association Southern California Championships on Monday, May 8 with one Cougar playing well enough on the course at Industry Hills Golf Club to advance to next week's state championship tournament.
SCV Sports Legend Joe Kapp Dead at 85
Santa Clarita Valley sports legend Joe Kapp died Monday, May 8, in San Jose at the age of 85.
May 21: Community Hike Wildwood Canyon
The city of Santa Clarita will host a community hike beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 21 at Wildwood Canyon. Join nature photographer Robin Baerg to learn tips and tricks for capturing stunning photos using just your phone.
June 30: VIA Sixth Annual State of the State
The Valley Industry Association will host the sixth annual State of the State presentation on Friday, June 30 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Dianne G. Van Hook University Center Lobby, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
CSUN, UNAM Host Virtual International Student Film Festival
California State University, Northridge and Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México have joined forces to throw the spotlight on the next generation of filmmakers in the United States and Mexico with a virtual, international student film festival that runs through June 3.
Urgent Need for Blood Donors
The American Red Cross has a critical need for blood donations and the city of Santa Clarita is urging residents to make a life-saving appointment today. An upcoming city blood drive is scheduled for Friday, May 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355, in the Carl Boyer Room.
SIGSCV Announces $67K in Charitable Giving
Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley, a local non-profit organization, has announced donations of more than $44,000 to 10 Santa Clarita Valley non-profits that align with the mission of SIGSCV of empowering women and girls. The donations were presented to the organizations at SIGSCV's monthly luncheon held at The Oaks on May 9.
Chamber Seeks Input From Local Business
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is looking for input from the business community with help from The Los Angeles County Business Federation.
Fentanyl Epidemic Focus of Enforcement Efforts
On National Fentanyl Awareness Day, law enforcement officials announced a dozen new federal cases targeting fentanyl dealers who, except for one case, allegedly sold fentanyl and fake pills containing fentanyl that directly resulted in the death of at least one victim.
