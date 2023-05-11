Ocean Water Advisory Issued for L.A. County Beaches

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters.
These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
Beach Areas Warnings:
– Leo Carrillo State Beach in Malibu
– Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach
– Dockweiler State Beach. Culver Blvd Storm Drain
– Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica
– Santa Monica Canyon Creek at Will Rogers State Beach
– Latigo Shore Drive in Malibu
– Escondido Creek at Escondido State Beach
– Marie Canyon Storm Drain at Puerco Beach
– Sweetwater Canyon Storm Drain at Carbon Canyon Beach
– Las Flores Creek at Las Flores State Beach
– Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey
– Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro
Beach Areas Now Cleared:
Warnings have been lifted for the following beach areas where recent sample results identified water quality levels within State standards:
– Temescal Canyon storm drain at Will Rogers State Beach
Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. To view the map of impacted locations and for more information, please visit PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.
