Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory Extended To Saturday

Due to the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after the rainfall. Individuals who enter the water in these areas could become ill.
This advisory will be in effect until at least Saturday, April 1 at 9 a.m.
This advisory may be extended depending on further rainfall.
Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24 hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800-525-5662. Information is also available online.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger hosted an intimate reception honoring several local artists affiliated with Tierra del Sol, a non-profit organization based in Sunland that helps individuals with developmental disabilities hone their skills in the arts and discover career opportunities.
In alignment with both the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the California Department of Public Health, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health will change to weekly reporting of COVID-19 case, hospitalization and death data. The last day of daily reporting will be today, Tuesday, March 28. Starting the week of April 3, COVID-19 data will be reported weekly.
Come to Placerita Nature Center Saturday, April 1 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and meet the Animal Ambassadors who live in the canyon. Learn what the animals eat, where they live, their physical attributes and much more.
With the lifting of county, state and federal COVID-19 emergency orders, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health continues to ensure easy access to free vaccines, boosters, tests and therapeutics.
California State Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) expressed frustration at the Senate Public Safety Committee’s failure to advance a bill he coauthored aimed at bringing accountability to the fentanyl crisis.
Longtime festival favorites and thrilling newcomers highlight the performance schedule at the 27th Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, which will be held Saturday, April 22 and Sunday, April 23, in Old Town Newhall.
The California State University, Northridge David Nazarian College of Business and Economics invites the public to the eighth Annual Jeff Marine Bull Ring New Venture Competition on Thursday, April 20, from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Los Angeles County’s declaration of a local public health emergency for COVID-19 ends on March 31. That means changes in some programs but many services will continue to be available to support L.A. County residents.
SNAP Sports, a nonprofit adaptive sports program for special needs athletes will hold a wine tasting fundraiser Wednesday, March 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Salt Creek Grille, 24415 Town Center Drive #115, Valencia, CA 91355.
Calling all teens and tweens: The city of Santa Clarita Public Library presents FanFest. FanFest is back and will be held Friday, April 7 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, CA 91351.
