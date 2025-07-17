header image

1834 - Sinforosa, daughter of Narciso and Crisanta, born at Mission San Fernando; mom from Tejon, dad from Piru; believed to be last speaker of Tataviam language (died 1915) [record]
Piru
Ocean Water Use Warning for July 16
| Thursday, Jul 17, 2025
Zuma Beach - Storm Erosion

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit certain Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters.

 

Beach Area Warnings

Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu

         100 yards up and down the coast from the lagoon.

Windward Storm Drain at Venice Beach

         100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain.

Solstice Creek at Dan Blocker County Beach

         100 yards up and down the coast from the creek.

Sweetwater Canyon Storm Drain at Carbon Canyon Beach

         100 yards up and down the coast from the creek.

Ramirez Creek at Paradise Cove

         100 yards up and down the coast from the paradise cove pier.

The Bel Air Bay Club at Will Rogers State Beach

         100 yards up and down the coast from the club border fence.

Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey

         Entire swim area.

Castlerock Storm Drain at Topanga County Beach

         100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain.

Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

         100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.

 

These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. To view map of impacted locations and for more information please visit: PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/beach.

If you have any questions, please contact us at (626) 430-5360.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
July 20: Castaic Animal Shelter Ice Cream Social, Pet Adoption Event
The Friends of Castaic Animal Shelter invite the Santa Clarita Valley to an Ice Cream Social and Pet Adoption event 1-3 p.m. Sunday, July 20 at Pet Supplies Plus.
July 20: Castaic Animal Shelter Ice Cream Social, Pet Adoption Event
Aug 7: SCV Chamber Announces Black Business Month Celebration
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced its third annual Black Business Month Celebration, honoring the achievements and impact of Black entrepreneurs in the Santa Clarita Valley community will take place Thursday, Aug. 7 at 5:30 p.m. at the California Institute of the Arts.
Aug 7: SCV Chamber Announces Black Business Month Celebration
