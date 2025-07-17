Ocean Water Use Warning for July 16

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit certain Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters.

Beach Area Warnings

Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu

100 yards up and down the coast from the lagoon.

Windward Storm Drain at Venice Beach

100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain.

Solstice Creek at Dan Blocker County Beach

100 yards up and down the coast from the creek.

Sweetwater Canyon Storm Drain at Carbon Canyon Beach

100 yards up and down the coast from the creek.

Ramirez Creek at Paradise Cove

100 yards up and down the coast from the paradise cove pier.

The Bel Air Bay Club at Will Rogers State Beach

100 yards up and down the coast from the club border fence.

Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey

Entire swim area.

Castlerock Storm Drain at Topanga County Beach

100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain.

Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.

These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. To view map of impacted locations and for more information please visit: PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/ beach.

If you have any questions, please contact us at (626) 430-5360.

