header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 28
1938 - Newhall Tunnel cut away, replaced by Sierra Highway [story]
Sierra Highway
Ocean Water Use Warning for July 28
| Monday, Jul 28, 2025
FYIYouth at the beach

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit certain Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters.

 

Beach Area Warnings:

Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu

         100 yards up and down the coast from the lagoon.

Marie Canyon Storm Drain at Puerco Beach

         100 yards up and down the coast from the public access steps.

Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey

         Entire swim area.

Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

         100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.

Castlerock Storm Drain at Topanga County Beach

         100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain.

These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

 

Beach Areas Now Cleared:

Warnings have been lifted for the following beach areas where recent sample results identified water quality levels within State standards:

Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro

 

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. To view map of impacted locations and for more information please visit: PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/beach.

If you have any questions, please contact us at (626) 430-5360.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Ocean Water Use Warning for July 28

Ocean Water Use Warning for July 28
Monday, Jul 28, 2025
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit certain Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters.
FULL STORY...

2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count Local Raw Data

2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count Local Raw Data
Monday, Jul 28, 2025
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority today released the local raw data from the 2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count. The data are now available as a dashboard on LAHSA’s website.
FULL STORY...

July 28-Aug. 1: Castaic Area I-5 Lane Reductions, Ramp Closures

July 28-Aug. 1: Castaic Area I-5 Lane Reductions, Ramp Closures
Monday, Jul 28, 2025
Caltrans  has announced overnight lane reductions in both directions of Interstate 5 (I-5) between Lake Hughes Road and two miles north of Templin Highway between Monday, July 28 and Friday, Aug. 1 for pavement rehabilitation.
FULL STORY...

DACC Recognized for Innovative Community Programs

DACC Recognized for Innovative Community Programs
Monday, Jul 28, 2025
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control has been recognized by the National Association of Counties for its innovative “Vet@ThePark” clinics, which have made a significant impact on the community by providing accessible and affordable veterinary care.
FULL STORY...

July 29: Supplemental Agenda Added for Supervisors Regular Meeting

July 29: Supplemental Agenda Added for Supervisors Regular Meeting
Monday, Jul 28, 2025
A supplemental agenda has been added for the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors regular board meeting on July 29.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Aug. 8: Community Blood Drive at Santa Clarita City Hall
The city of Santa Clarita is teaming up with the American Red Cross to host a community blood drive on Friday, Aug. 8 at Santa Clarita City Hall.
Aug. 8: Community Blood Drive at Santa Clarita City Hall
Volunteer Registration Now Open for 30th Annual Santa Clarita River Rally Cleanup
Volunteer registration is now open for the city of Santa Clarita 30th Annual River Rally Cleanup and Environmental Expo scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 20, from 8-11 a.m.
Volunteer Registration Now Open for 30th Annual Santa Clarita River Rally Cleanup
Sept. 20: JCI Santa Clarita’s Veterans Resource Fair
Junior Chamber International Santa Clarita has announced the upcoming Veteran’s Resource Fair, scheduled to take place 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 20 at College of the Canyons. This event aims to provide veterans and families with valuable resources, support and community connections.
Sept. 20: JCI Santa Clarita’s Veterans Resource Fair
Ken Striplin | Staying Cool, Prepared This Summer
Summer in Santa Clarita is a time to enjoy all of the outdoor recreation opportunities, from hiking and biking trails in our open spaces to community events and relaxing days by the pool.
Ken Striplin | Staying Cool, Prepared This Summer
Ocean Water Use Warning for July 28
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit certain Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters.
Ocean Water Use Warning for July 28
July 29: Preventing the Unexpected & Financial Management Webinar
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar, "Preventing the Unexpected & Financial Management with Citi" on Tuesday, July 29 from 12-1:30 p.m.
July 29: Preventing the Unexpected & Financial Management Webinar
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Recognized for Stroke Care
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines - Stroke Gold Plus with Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll quality achievement award for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment, according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines, ultimately leading to more lives saved and reduced disability.
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Recognized for Stroke Care
2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count Local Raw Data
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority today released the local raw data from the 2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count. The data are now available as a dashboard on LAHSA’s website.
2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count Local Raw Data
July 28-Aug. 1: Castaic Area I-5 Lane Reductions, Ramp Closures
Caltrans  has announced overnight lane reductions in both directions of Interstate 5 (I-5) between Lake Hughes Road and two miles north of Templin Highway between Monday, July 28 and Friday, Aug. 1 for pavement rehabilitation.
July 28-Aug. 1: Castaic Area I-5 Lane Reductions, Ramp Closures
DACC Recognized for Innovative Community Programs
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control has been recognized by the National Association of Counties for its innovative “Vet@ThePark” clinics, which have made a significant impact on the community by providing accessible and affordable veterinary care.
DACC Recognized for Innovative Community Programs
July 29: Supplemental Agenda Added for Supervisors Regular Meeting
A supplemental agenda has been added for the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors regular board meeting on July 29.
July 29: Supplemental Agenda Added for Supervisors Regular Meeting
July 28-Aug. 2: Seven Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of seven productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, July 28 to Saturday, Aug. 2.
July 28-Aug. 2: Seven Productions Filming in SCV
Today in SCV History (July 28)
1938 - Newhall Tunnel cut away, replaced by Sierra Highway [story]
Sierra Highway
Today in SCV History (July 27)
1876 - 223-foot Soledad train tunnel completed; last tunnel on line linking L.A. & S.F. [story]
tunnel
Today in SCV History (July 26)
1870 - Armantha Thibaudeau, community leader during early 20th Century and co-founder of chamber of commerce, born in Kentucky [story]
Armantha Thibaudeau
Live Grenade, Believed Inert, Responsible for Blast that Killed LASD Detectives
Kenny Cooper, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Los Angeles Field Division, confirmed in a press conference that a grenade blast at the Biscailuz Regional Training Center in East Los Angeles around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, July 18 killed three Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department detectives.
Live Grenade, Believed Inert, Responsible for Blast that Killed LASD Detectives
Two SCV Students Win County ‘Can the Trash’ Poster Contest
Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathlyn Barger has announced three Fifth District artists will soon have their art masterpieces on hundreds of trash barrels at beaches across Los Angeles County. Two of the students are from the Santa Clarita Valley.
Two SCV Students Win County ‘Can the Trash’ Poster Contest
Canyon Country Teen Earns Billy Mitchell Award from Civil Air Patrol
Levi Dginguerian, 16, of Canyon Country. has earned the prestigious Billy Mitchell Award through the Civil Air Patrol, a distinction achieved by less than 15% of all Civil Air Patrol cadets nationwide.
Canyon Country Teen Earns Billy Mitchell Award from Civil Air Patrol
SCOPE Loses Appeal for New Hearing on Canyon Country Project
The Santa Clarita Organization for Planning and the Environment lost an appeal on the 492-home Spring Canyon project in Canyon Country. The appeal sought a new Regional Planning Commission hearing. It was unanimously denied by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, July 22.
SCOPE Loses Appeal for New Hearing on Canyon Country Project
Valencia Student Competes in Rubato International Piano Competition
The Rubato International Piano Competition has announced the semifinalists selected to compete in its 2025 event, to be held Aug. 12–16 at the Oxford Performing Arts Center in Oxford, Ala. Celine Chen, of Valencia, will compete in the Classical Category for ages 19-27.
Valencia Student Competes in Rubato International Piano Competition
Legacy: The Development of Valencia with Newhall Land CEO Tom Lee
This edition of Leagcy: Santa Clarita's Living History, features Thomas L. Lee, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Newhall Land and Farming Company. He is interviewed in 2002 about the development of the master-planned community of Valencia by Leon Worden, of the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society.
Legacy: The Development of Valencia with Newhall Land CEO Tom Lee
California State Parks is Rolling Out Reservation Upgrades
California State Parks is rolling out reservation upgrades to make it easier for visitors to find their perfect campsite.
California State Parks is Rolling Out Reservation Upgrades
Public Health Investigating Case of Measles in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is urging residents to get protected against measles, following the confirmation of a measles case linked to an out-of-county traveler that passed through Los Angeles International Airport while infectious.
Public Health Investigating Case of Measles in L.A. County
CalArts Summer Tours
Are you interested in attending California Institute of the Arts? Small group tours of the CalArts campus are available for prospective students and their immediate family. Tours depart from the main lobby, are led by current CalArts students, and last approximately 75-90 minutes. Tour openings are still available in August.
CalArts Summer Tours
SCVNews.com