Ocean Water Use Warning For July 30

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:

BEACH AREA WARNINGS:

-Ramirez Creek at Paradise Cove

100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.

-Strand Street extension at Santa Monica Beach

100 yards up and down the coast from Lifeguard Tower #24.

-Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu

100 yards up and down the coast from the lagoon.

-Marie Canyon Storm Drain at Puerco Beach

100 yards up and down the coast from the public access steps.

-Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.

-Castlerock Storm Drain at Topanga County Beach

100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain.

These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. To view map of impacted locations and for more information please visit: PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/ beach.

