Ocean Water Use Warning For July 30

The College of the Canyons Foundation welcomed its newly installed board of directors at a reception held on the COC Valencia campus, marking an evening of renewed purpose.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, invites the community to attend National Night Out on Saturday, Aug. 2, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Central Park, located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger announced today that the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will now receive weekly updates on the County’s fiscal health and the implications of curtailments during their regularly scheduled Board meetings.
Clients and staff of Child & Family Center came together on Monday, July 28 for an evening filled with laughter, creativity, and connection at the annual Family Fun Nite.
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC) is excited to announce its participation in the annual “Clear the Shelters” event throughout the month of August, a nationwide initiative organized by NBC4 and Telemundo 52.
The College of the Canyons fall 2025 semester will offer more than 1,880 sections of high demand “core” classes in a wide range of academic subjects and disciplines, as well as various noncredit offerings.
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger announced today the appointment of George B. Newhouse, Jr. to the Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission, citing his deep legal expertise, integrity, and decades of public service as key qualifications for the role.
1869 -
The Del Valle family's then-1,340 acre Rancho Camulos is legally separated (partitioned) from the Rancho San Francisco land grant [story
]
The Santa Clarita Wine Club has reopened membership opportunities for those who enjoy great wine, food and making new acquaintances.
Returning for a fifth year, the Fringe of the Woods Festival will be held Aug. 8-10 at the Mile High Theater in Lake of the Woods, Frazier Park.
GreenPal, an app that connects homeowners with local, vetted lawn care professionals, is launching this week in Santa Clarita.
Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) will host two grand opening celebrations to mark the launch of two new district offices in Santa Clarita and Lancaster.
The Nevada man who shot and killed four New Yorkers, including an off-duty NYPD officer, may have been targeting the National Football League, which is headquartered in the midtown Manhattan building the shooter attacked, city officials said.
College of the Canyons will host Welcome Day on 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 15 to introduce the incoming class of freshman students, as well as prospective and continuing students, to the college before the start of the fall 2025 semester.
The Canyon Country Community Center will host "Celebrate," an event series that celebrates cultures, customs and culinary wonders on Friday, Aug. 8, from 6-9 p.m. The August Celebrate event will feature the country of Italy.
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for the August Business After Hours Mixer Wednesday, Aug. 20, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Thermal Horizons.
The Santa Clarita Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance club invites you to its "A Hawaiian Hop" themed square dance on Sunday, Aug. 3. Darren Gallina will be the caller from 2-4:30 p.m. He will be calling SSD and Plus Tips.
Special Needs Athletes and Peers' Running Club will begin Aug. 9 and its Football & Cheer will begin Aug. 10.
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will feature a watercolor artist's demo by Fealing Lin at the Monday, Aug. 18 monthly meeting.
Former College of the Canyons standout infielder Colin Yeaman was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in the fourth round of the 2025 MLB First-Year Player Draft earlier this month. He was selected 124th overall.
1983
- U.S. release of "National Lampoon's Vacation;" Magic Mountain is Walley World [story
]
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons Will offer a free webinar "Explore Starting Your Home Based Business" on Wednesday, July 30 at noon.
Getting older can be challenging, but with planning, building a support team, and taking advantage of free services, you can maintain your quality of life.
