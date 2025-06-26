header image

1859 - Outlaw Tiburcio Vasquez escapes from prison while serving sentence for grand larceny in SCV area; recaptured in August and sent to San Quentin [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
Ocean Water Use Warning for June 25
| Wednesday, Jun 25, 2025
Water drop


The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:

BEACH AREA WARNINGS:

-Pico-Kenter storm drain at Santa Monica Beach. Santa Monica South Tower 20

         100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain.

-Walnut Creek at Paradise Cove

         100 yards up and down the coast from the creek.

-The Bel Air Bay Club at Will Rogers State Beach

         100 yards up and down coast from the club border fence.

-Windward storm drain at Venice Beach

         100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain.

-Ramirez Creek at Paradise Cove

         100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.

-Castlerock Storm Drain at Topanga County Beach

         100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain.

-Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

         100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.

-Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey

         Entire swim area.

-Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro

         Entire swim area.

These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. To view map of impacted locations and for more information please visit: PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.

If you have any questions, please contact us at (626) 430-5360.
FYI Hosts Annual ‘Celebration of Everything’ Honoring Youth, Volunteers
Tuesday, Jun 24, 2025
Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence recently held its “Celebration of Everything” event in appreciation of the many volunteers who make such a difference in the lives of Santa Clarita Valley foster youth and recognized a record number of 32 youth for education milestones.
FULL STORY...
June 26: Join the 2025 World’s Largest Swim Lesson at Aquatic Center
Tuesday, Jun 24, 2025
The city of Santa Clarita will host a location for the 2025 World’s Largest Swim Lesson on Thursday, June 26, 10:30-11 a.m. at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center, presented by Kaiser Permanente.
FULL STORY...
Santa Clarita Native Serves Aboard Navy’s Oldest Commissioned Warship
Tuesday, Jun 24, 2025
Airman Matthew Mancillas, a native of Santa Clarita, is one of more than 60 sailors celebrating America’s 249 years of independence while serving aboard USS Constitution, the Navy’s oldest commissioned warship.
FULL STORY...
Hart District Students Compete in 2025 National Speech and Debate Tournament: Valencia High Student Takes Top Honors
Several Hart District students completed their competitive season at the National Speech & Debate Association’s National Tournament in Iowa, June 16-20.
Ocean Water Use Warning for June 25
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
June 27: Regular Meeting of the Saugus/Hart School Facilities Financing Authority
The Regular Meeting of the Saugus/Hart School Facilities Financing Authority will be held on Friday, June 27, 2025, at the Saugus Union School District
L.A. County Office of Child Protection Launches Youth-Led Media Projects
he Los Angeles County Office of Child Protection announced the launch of a series of youth-led media projects to help young people in foster care and the probation system better understand their rights through engaging, accessible materials.
July 1: City of Santa Clarita to Break Ground on Haskell Canyon Bike Park
Get ready to ride. The city of Santa Clarita will officially break ground on the Haskell Canyon Bike Park on Tuesday, July 1, at 10 a.m. 
July 4: Santa Clarita Hosts Several Independence day Events Around the City
Independence day is just around the corner and Santa Clarita is celebrating with different events around the city. 
Public Health Reports Significant Decline in Overdose Deaths
Los Angeles County experienced a 22% decline in drug-related overdose deaths and poisonings in 2024, the most significant drop in LA County history
Today in SCV History (June 25)
FYI Hosts Annual ‘Celebration of Everything’ Honoring Youth, Volunteers
Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence recently held its “Celebration of Everything” event in appreciation of the many volunteers who make such a difference in the lives of Santa Clarita Valley foster youth and recognized a record number of 32 youth for education milestones.
June 26: Join the 2025 World’s Largest Swim Lesson at Aquatic Center
The city of Santa Clarita will host a location for the 2025 World’s Largest Swim Lesson on Thursday, June 26, 10:30-11 a.m. at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center, presented by Kaiser Permanente.
Santa Clarita Native Serves Aboard Navy’s Oldest Commissioned Warship
Airman Matthew Mancillas, a native of Santa Clarita, is one of more than 60 sailors celebrating America’s 249 years of independence while serving aboard USS Constitution, the Navy’s oldest commissioned warship.
Gibbons Conservation Center Matching Fundraising
The Gibbons Conservation Center is nearly halfway to its June fundraising goal, which will generously be matched. That leaves one week to double your donation.
VIA CEO Forum Survey
The Valley Industry Association is calling on all CEOs, presidents, business owners, chief marketing officers, chief operating officers, HR directors, vice presidents, executive directors, regional managers, project managers and more to fill in answers on a five-minute survey today that will help develop solutions for tomorrow.
John Paul Mitchell Systems to Relocate to Texas
John Paul Mitchell Systems, a manufacturer of hair care products and styling tools, has announced it will relocate from California to Texas.
Brueckner Hired as New TMU Golf Coach
Luke Brueckner, a former player and assistant coach with The Master's University golf team, has been hired as the new head coach for both the men's and women's programs.
Today in SCV History (June 24)
1980 - Saugus Train Station relocated to Hart Park, Newhall [story]
Ken Striplin | Preserving a Community Treasure, William S. Hart Park
William S. Hart Park has been a cherished part of the Santa Clarita community for nearly 70 years.
City Launches New Online Recreation Registration System
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the launch of Kaizen, a new online recreation registration system designed to make it easier for residents to register for classes, programs and events.
Valencia High Student Placed Second at NSDA National Tournament
Ava DiNapoli, a senior at Valencia High School, placed second in Impromptu Speaking at the 2025 National Speech and Debate Association's National Tournament in Des Moines, Iowa.
June 24: Saugus-Castaic School Facilities Financing Authority to Meet
The Regular Meeting of the Saugus-Castaic School Facilities Financing Authority will be held on Tuesday, June 24, at the Saugus Union School District, 24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, CA 91355, at 6:30 p.m. in the Board Room.
June 24: Council Will Consider CalFire Hazard Map of City of Santa Clarita
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, June 24 at City Hall, with the first reading of an ordinance of the Fire Hazard Severity Zone Map of the city of Santa Clarita issued by CalFire.
Schiavo Leads Public Safety Budget Push
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo submitted a formal budget request letter calling for comprehensive funding, beyond the $110 million currently allocated, to fully implement Proposition 36.
California Credit Union Foundation Awards Scholarship to SCV Student
California Credit Union Foundation has awarded a scholarship to Saugus High School Senior Nathan Lieber as part of its College Scholarship Program, recognizing exceptional students for their school and community activities.
