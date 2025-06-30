Ocean Water Use Warning for June 30

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters:

Beach Area Warnings

Ramirez Creek at Paradise Cove

100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.

The Bel Air Bay Club at Will Rogers State Beach

100 yards up and down coast from the club border fence.

Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey

Entire swim area.

Windward storm drain at Venice Beach

100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain.

Castlerock Storm Drain at Topanga County Beach

100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain.

Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.

Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro

Entire swim area.

These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

Beach Areas Now Cleared

Warnings have been lifted for the following beach areas where recent sample results identified water quality levels within State standards:

Pico-Kenter storm drain at Santa Monica Beach. Santa Monica South Tower 20.

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. To view map of impacted locations and for more information please visit: PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/ Beach/.

If you have any questions, please contact us at (626) 430-5360.

Like this: Like Loading...