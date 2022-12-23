Ocean Water Use Warning for Los Angeles County Beaches

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit some Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters.
Affected Beaches Include:
— Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu
— Santa Monica Canyon Creek at Will Rogers State Beach
— Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica
— Pico-Kenter storm drain at Santa Monica Beach
— Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey
These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
Beach Areas Now Cleared:
Warnings have been lifted for the following beach areas where recent sample results identified water quality levels within State standards:
— Topsail Street extension in Venice
— Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach
— 28th Street Extension in Manhattan Beach
Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. To view the map of impacted locations and for more information, please visit: PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.