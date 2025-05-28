Ocean Water Use Warning for Los Angeles County Beaches for May 28

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:

BEACH AREA WARNINGS:

-Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.

-Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro

The entire swim area

-Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey

Entire swim area.

-Wilshire Bl. Storm drain at Santa Monica Beach. Santa Monica North Tower 12

100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain.

-Imperial Highway storm drain at Dockweiler State Beach. Dockweiler Tower 56

100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain.

These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. To view map of impacted locations and for more information please visit: PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/ Beach/.

If you have any questions, please contact us at (626) 430-5360.

Like this: Like Loading...