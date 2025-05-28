header image

May 28
1888 - Olympian Jim Thorpe, "America's greatest athlete," born in Indian Territory (probably near Prague, Okla.); later in life, appeared in many B-Westerns shot in Placerita Canyon [story]
Jim Thorpe
Ocean Water Use Warning for Los Angeles County Beaches for May 28
| Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Water drop


The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:

BEACH AREA WARNINGS:

-Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

         100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.

-Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro

         The entire swim area

-Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey

         Entire swim area.

-Wilshire Bl. Storm drain at Santa Monica Beach. Santa Monica North Tower 12

         100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain.

-Imperial Highway storm drain at Dockweiler State Beach. Dockweiler Tower 56

         100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain.

These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. To view map of impacted locations and for more information please visit: PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.

If you have any questions, please contact us at (626) 430-5360.
June 8: Castaic Animal Care Center Will Hold Special Sunday Adoption Event

June 8: Castaic Animal Care Center Will Hold Special Sunday Adoption Event
Monday, May 26, 2025
The Friends of the Castaic Shelter have announced that the Los Angeles County Animal Care Center in Castaic will be open on Sunday, June 8 for a special animal adoption event.
FULL STORY...

County Fully Reopens Tuna Canyon Road Near Malibu, State Reopens PCH

County Fully Reopens Tuna Canyon Road Near Malibu, State Reopens PCH
Friday, May 23, 2025
Los Angeles County Public Works has reopened Tuna Canyon Road in the Santa Monica Mountains, effective Friday, May 23 at 8 a.m. The scenic canyon road was closed in January during the Palisades Fire.
FULL STORY...

Public Health Launches Eaton Fire Soil Testing Program

Public Health Launches Eaton Fire Soil Testing Program
Thursday, May 22, 2025
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is launching a residential soil lead testing program in the area downwind of the Eaton Fire.
FULL STORY...

LASD Launches ‘Virtual Deputy’ Program to Enhance Public Service for Non-Emergency Calls

LASD Launches ‘Virtual Deputy’ Program to Enhance Public Service for Non-Emergency Calls
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Palmdale Station has officially launched the Virtual Deputy program,an innovative online platform designed to improve service delivery for non-emergency matters, reduce response times, and more effectively allocate law enforcement resources while offering added convenience for citizens.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
CalArts Celebrates 2025 Graduation with the Theme, ‘Light’
The California Institute of the Arts community, friends and family saw Graduation Courtyard live up to its name as it hosted the class of 2025’s transition from students to alumni. Organized around the theme “light,” the day signaled a time for joy, reflection and the promise of new beginnings.
CalArts Celebrates 2025 Graduation with the Theme, ‘Light’
Kick-off Summer with Santa Clarita Summer Events
Summer in Santa Clarita is one of the best times of year to soak up the sunshine and experience the city’s vibrant summer events.
Kick-off Summer with Santa Clarita Summer Events
Make Your Voice Heard: Join VIA’s Advocacy Committee
VIA’s Advocacy Committee explores the top issues affecting businesses and residents of Santa Clarita and works toward real solutions in partnership with elected officials, legislative representatives, and local business leaders.
Make Your Voice Heard: Join VIA’s Advocacy Committee
BOE Adopts $167.2 Billion in State-Assessed Property Values for Fiscal Year 2025-26
The California State Board of Equalization unanimously adopted the $167.2 billion in state-assessed property values of 322 companies within California, including telephone, gas, and electric companies, independent power producers, regulated railroads, and intercounty pipelines.
BOE Adopts $167.2 Billion in State-Assessed Property Values for Fiscal Year 2025-26
CSUN: Matt Pinfield Returns to The SoCal Sounds’ DJ Booth
After a brief absence, legendary veteran DJ and television host Matt Pinfield is returning to airwaves of 88.5-FM, The SoCal Sound, later this week when he joins Marc “Mookie” Kaczor on “The Drive,” on Friday, May 30, at 5 p.m.
CSUN: Matt Pinfield Returns to The SoCal Sounds’ DJ Booth
Lief Labs’ CEO Adel Villalobos Featured in Fireside Chat at VIA Workforce Development Conference
Lief’s CEO & Founder, Adel Villalobos, was a featured speaker in a fireside chat at the Valley Industry Association Workforce Development Conference on May 15 held at the Hyatt Regency in Valencia, CA.
Lief Labs’ CEO Adel Villalobos Featured in Fireside Chat at VIA Workforce Development Conference
COC Physical Therapy Assistant Program Enrolling First Cohort
The College of the Canyons Physical Therapist Assistant program has been granted Candidate for Accreditation status by the Commission on Accreditation in Physical Therapy Education, which allows the program to move forward with enrolling its first 28-student cohort.
COC Physical Therapy Assistant Program Enrolling First Cohort
June 14: Hart High Quarterback Club Car Show
Hart High Quarterback Club will host its second annual car show, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Saturday, June 14 at Hart High School back parking lot.
June 14: Hart High Quarterback Club Car Show
June 20: NAACP Santa Clarita Juneteenth Game Night Mixer
The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Santa Clarita will host a Juneteenth Game Night Mixer, 6-9 p.m. Friday, June 20 at The Centre.
June 20: NAACP Santa Clarita Juneteenth Game Night Mixer
June 14: Community Hike at McHaddad Trailhead
Join the city of Santa Clarita Outdoor Recreation for a free Community Hike on Saturday, June 14, 7 p.m. at McHaddad Trailhead, located on the Old Road.
June 14: Community Hike at McHaddad Trailhead
June 20-22: Mission Opera Presents ‘The Guy Who Didn’t Like Musicals’
Santa Clarita’s opera company, Mission Opera will present "The Guy Who Didn't Like Musicals," a horror-comedy theatrical spectacle at The MAIN beginning, 8 p.m., Friday, June 20.
June 20-22: Mission Opera Presents ‘The Guy Who Didn’t Like Musicals’
Thurmond, Newsom Announce Resources to Strengthen Literacy-Biliteracy Instruction Statewide
California State Department of Education State Superintendent Tony Thurmond and California Gov. Gavin Newsom today announced the release of the California Literacy-Biliteracy Professional Learning Pack, a comprehensive suite of resources designed to enhance literacy instruction and support educators across the state in improving student outcomes, especially for young readers.
Thurmond, Newsom Announce Resources to Strengthen Literacy-Biliteracy Instruction Statewide
June 17: Pioneer Oil Refinery Park Ribbon Cutting
The SCV's historic Pioneer Oil Refinery Park will have it's ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, June 17 at 9:30 a.m.
June 17: Pioneer Oil Refinery Park Ribbon Cutting
Find Alternative Fueling Stations in Santa Clarita
As more and more people drive alternative fuel vehicles, the city of Santa Clarita wants to ensure they have the most up to date information on where to fuel and charge locally. The Green Santa Clarita website has that information. Visit Where to Fuel and Charge.
Find Alternative Fueling Stations in Santa Clarita
DeVries Wins NAIA 5k National Championship
The Master's University's Jude DeVries fought off a challenge at the end to win the men's 5k at the 2025 NAIA Outdoor Track & Field National Championships Friday, May 23, in Marion, Ind.
DeVries Wins NAIA 5k National Championship
Mustangs Earn Top 10 finish at Golf Championships
The Master's University men's golf team stumbled on the final day of competition at the NAIA Men's Golf National Championships in Silvis, Ill. on May 23.
Mustangs Earn Top 10 finish at Golf Championships
Canyons Athletics Names Six Academic Excellence Award Winners
The College of the Canyons Athletic Department honored Cougar student-athletes who will be graduating and/or transferring this semester while also naming six Student-Athlete Academic Excellence Award Winners during the department's annual end of the year celebratory dinner on May 22.
Canyons Athletics Names Six Academic Excellence Award Winners
June 3: Planning Commission Regular Meeting Canceled
The City of Santa Clarita Planning Commission Regular Meeting scheduled for June 3 has been canceled.
June 3: Planning Commission Regular Meeting Canceled
Today in SCV History (May 27)
1971 - Community preview night (pre-grand opening), Magic Mountain [story]
opening night ticket to Magic Mountain
May 28: COC Board Hosts Joint Meeting with COC Foundation
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will meet Wednesday, May 28, beginning 4 p.m. with a business meeting (open session) followed by a joint meeting (open session) with the COC Foundation at 5 p.m.
May 28: COC Board Hosts Joint Meeting with COC Foundation
Jeff Stabile Honored as ‘2025 Stigma Buster of the Year’
Jeff Stabile was presented with the 2025 Stigma Buster Award by U.S. Rep. George Whitesides, D-Agua Dulce, at the annual Stop the Stigma event held at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Saturday, May 10.
Jeff Stabile Honored as ‘2025 Stigma Buster of the Year’
CTG Opens Comedy ‘The Angel Next Door’ in Old Town Newhall
The Canyon Theatre Guild has opened the Paul Slade Smith comedy, "The Angel Next Door" at its theater in Old Town Newhall.
CTG Opens Comedy ‘The Angel Next Door’ in Old Town Newhall
