Ocean Water Use Warning for Los Angeles County Beaches

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters:

— Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey

— Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

— Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu

— Malibu Point at Surfrider Beach, near Malibu Tower 3

— Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach

The warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. To view map of impacted locations and for more information visit: L.A. County Beaches.

