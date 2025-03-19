Ocean Water Use Warning for March 19

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:

BEACH AREA WARNINGS (NON-FIRE RELATED):

-Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.

-Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach

100 yards up and down the coast from the public restrooms.

-Marie Canyon Storm Drain at Puerco Beach

100 yards up and down the coast from the public access steps.

These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

BEACH AREAS NOW CLEARED (NON-FIRE RELATED):

Warnings have been lifted for the following beach areas where recent sample results identified water quality levels within State standards:

-Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey

OCEAN WATER ADVISORY DUE TO FIRE IMPACTS:

The ocean water advisory due to fire impacts from Las Flores State Beach to Santa Monica State Beach remains in effect until further notice.

Beach goers may recreate on the sand but continue to be advised to stay away from visible fire debris and to stay out of the ocean water during any posted ocean advisory.

This information is also posted on the advisory hotline at 800-525-5662 and on the Environmental Health website; www.PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/ beach

If you have any questions, please contact us at (626) 430-5360.

