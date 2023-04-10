Ocean Water Use Warning Issued for L.A. County Beaches

Uploaded: , Monday, Apr 10, 2023

By Press Release

Santa Monica Pier

File photo. Santa Monica Pier.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters.

These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

Beaches affected:

– Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey

– Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

– Pico-Kenter storm drain at Santa Monica Beach

– Santa Monica Canyon Creek at Will Rogers State Beach

– Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24-hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. To view the map of impacted locations and for more information, please visit PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.

