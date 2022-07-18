Ocean Water Use Warning Issued for L.A. County Beaches

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters.

The beaches affected are:

– Herondo Street Storm Drain in Hermosa Beach / near Hermosa Tower TK

– Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

– Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey

These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

Beach Areas Now Cleared

Warnings have been lifted for the following beach areas where recent sample results identified water quality levels within State standards:

Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. To view map of impacted locations and for more information please visit PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...