March 5
1864 - L.A. Star newspaper report: County supervisors have accepted Beale's Cut as complete [story]
Beale's Cut
Ocean Water Use Warning Issued for Several L.A. County Beaches
| Monday, Nov 28, 2022
Manhattan Beach

File photo Manhattan Beach.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued an Ocean Water Use Warning for several L.A. County beaches Monday.

Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:

Beach Areas Warning:

28th Street extension in Manhattan Beach

Torrance Beach at Malaga Cove. Just North of RAT Tower

Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey

Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro

These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

Beach Areas Now Cleared:

Warnings have been lifted for the following beach areas where recent sample results identified water quality levels within State standards:

Malaga Cove at Palos Verdes Beach

Dockweiler State Beach. Westchester Storm Drain

Windward storm drain at Venice Beach

Pico-Kenter storm drain at Santa Monica Beach

Santa Monica Canyon Creek at Will Rogers State beach

Wilshire Blvd. Storm Drain at Santa Monica Beach

These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. To view the map of impacted locations and for more information please visit: >PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Friday COVID Roundup: County Records 14 Deaths, 1,343 New Cases

Friday COVID Roundup: County Records 14 Deaths, 1,343 New Cases
Friday, Mar 3, 2023
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today confirmed 14 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,343 new cases countywide and 36 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

Castaic Lake is Hiring Cashier-Clerks

Castaic Lake is Hiring Cashier-Clerks
Friday, Mar 3, 2023
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation, Castaic Lake State Recreation Area is hiring for cashier-clerk positions. Application filing will be held for one week and begins Friday, March 3 and will close on Thursday, March 9.
FULL STORY...

March 11: LACoFD’s Brush Inspection Educational Meeting for SCV Residents

March 11: LACoFD’s Brush Inspection Educational Meeting for SCV Residents
Thursday, Mar 2, 2023
The County of Los Angeles Fire Department recently mailed the Annual 2023 Brush Clearance Notices to residents in Fire Hazard Severity Zones.
FULL STORY...

Dr. Lisa Wong Appointed Director of L.A. County’s Mental Health Department

Dr. Lisa Wong Appointed Director of L.A. County’s Mental Health Department
Thursday, Mar 2, 2023
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to appoint Dr. Lisa H. Wong Director of Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health during its Board meeting Tuesday.
FULL STORY...

Thursday COVID Roundup: Resources to Remain After Emergency Orders End

Thursday COVID Roundup: Resources to Remain After Emergency Orders End
Thursday, Mar 2, 2023
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday no additional deaths and 29 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with 16 additional deaths and 1,028 new cases countywide.
FULL STORY...
Today in SCV History (March 4)
1940 - NYC premiere of "The Marines Fly High" starring Lucille Ball, filmed in Placerita Canyon [story] Marines Fly High
Breaking Barriers Career Expo at Boys & Girls Club
The Keystone Club at the Santa Clarita Valley Boys & Girls Club is hosting a Breaking Barriers Career Expo on March 24 and April 21.
Breaking Barriers Career Expo at Boys & Girls Club
CNA Condemns Decision to Lift Mask, Vaccine Mandates in Health Care Settings
The California Nurses Association condemned the March 3 announcement by California Department of Public Health that mask and vaccine requirements would be lifted April 1 in the state’s health care settings, just eight days after California reached the grim toll of 100,000 Covid-19 deaths.
CNA Condemns Decision to Lift Mask, Vaccine Mandates in Health Care Settings
Friday COVID Roundup: County Records 14 Deaths, 1,343 New Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today confirmed 14 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,343 new cases countywide and 36 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: County Records 14 Deaths, 1,343 New Cases
Civilian Oversight Panel Adopts Recommendations to Eradicate LASD Deputy Gangs
The Los Angeles County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission has approved the Special Counsel’s Report on Los Angeles Sheriff's Department Deputy Gangs and adopted all 27 recommendations.
Civilian Oversight Panel Adopts Recommendations to Eradicate LASD Deputy Gangs
CDPH Updates COVID-19 Guidance, Health Orders
The California Department of Public Health is announcing updates to several state public health officer orders that have guided Californians on how to best protect themselves and their families throughout the pandemic.
CDPH Updates COVID-19 Guidance, Health Orders
March 15: Have Coffee With a Cop at Dick’s Sporting Goods
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station for a morning of coffee Wednesday, March 15, between 9 a.m.-11 a.m., at Dick’s Sporting Goods, 26591 Carl Boyer Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
March 15: Have Coffee With a Cop at Dick’s Sporting Goods
New Beehive Installed at Placerita Canyon Nature Center
Friends of Placerita Canyon Natural Area report a new beehive has been installed at the Placerita Canyon Nature Center, 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall, CA, 91321.
New Beehive Installed at Placerita Canyon Nature Center
Records Fall for TMU Athletes at NAIA Indoor Championship Finals
The first day of competition at the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Indoor National Championships on Thursday, March 2 in Brookings, S.D. saw The Master's University Mustang track teams break records as they moved on to the finals.
Records Fall for TMU Athletes at NAIA Indoor Championship Finals
March 10: All Schools Dance at Magic Mountain
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station annual “All Schools Dance” is back for its 38th year and will be held Friday, March 10 from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Six Flags Magic Mountain.
March 10: All Schools Dance at Magic Mountain
Castaic Lake is Hiring Cashier-Clerks
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation, Castaic Lake State Recreation Area is hiring for cashier-clerk positions. Application filing will be held for one week and begins Friday, March 3 and will close on Thursday, March 9.
Castaic Lake is Hiring Cashier-Clerks
March 4: Celebrate Mardi Gras at Old Town Newhall Farmers Market
Celebrate Mardi Gras at the Old Town Farmers Market Saturday, March 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
March 4: Celebrate Mardi Gras at Old Town Newhall Farmers Market
Today in SCV History (March 3)
1882 - George Campton's Newhall general store explodes [story]
general store
Mustangs Find Success at NAIA Swim Nationals
Team records fell and All-Americans were crowned for The Master's University on the first day of the NAIA Swimming & Diving National Championships in Columbus, Georgia.
Mustangs Find Success at NAIA Swim Nationals
American Red Cross Announces March 2023 Monthlong Events
As climate disasters, blood donation needs and other emergencies upend lives, local community heroes are stepping up to care for one another.
American Red Cross Announces March 2023 Monthlong Events
Whittaker-Bermite Owner Partners with New Urban West to Develop Site
With a track record of successful community development in the Santa Clarita Valley, New Urban West, has announced its new agreement with the property owner of Whittaker-Bermite to plan and develop the site into a new, mixed-use village at the center of the City.
Whittaker-Bermite Owner Partners with New Urban West to Develop Site
SCVi Now Recruiting Students for 2023-24 School Year
Santa Clarita Valley International Charter School, the Founding School for iLEAD, a public charter school network that makes available innovative learning options for children in grades TK through 12, is recruiting new students for the 2023-24 school year through lottery applications.
SCVi Now Recruiting Students for 2023-24 School Year
SCVEDC’s 2022 Annual Report Released
After 12 years of collaborative efforts within our community, the work of the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation has never been more vital.
SCVEDC’s 2022 Annual Report Released
March 18: COC Hosting Discover Day for New, Potential Students
College of the Canyons will hold Discover Day, an event that will give new and potential students the opportunity to explore program offerings and opportunities, on Saturday, March 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
March 18: COC Hosting Discover Day for New, Potential Students
Monthly Message from City Manager – March 2023 | One Story One City
I always enjoy visiting our Santa Clarita Public Library Branches and seeing the wide-range of community members taking advantage of the resources, materials, books and services provided.
Monthly Message from City Manager – March 2023 | One Story One City
March 11: LACoFD’s Brush Inspection Educational Meeting for SCV Residents
The County of Los Angeles Fire Department recently mailed the Annual 2023 Brush Clearance Notices to residents in Fire Hazard Severity Zones.
March 11: LACoFD’s Brush Inspection Educational Meeting for SCV Residents
Dr. Lisa Wong Appointed Director of L.A. County’s Mental Health Department
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to appoint Dr. Lisa H. Wong Director of Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health during its Board meeting Tuesday.
Dr. Lisa Wong Appointed Director of L.A. County’s Mental Health Department
Thursday COVID Roundup: Resources to Remain After Emergency Orders End
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday no additional deaths and 29 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with 16 additional deaths and 1,028 new cases countywide.
Thursday COVID Roundup: Resources to Remain After Emergency Orders End
