Ocean Water Use Warning Issued for Several L.A. County Beaches

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued an Ocean Water Use Warning for several L.A. County beaches Monday.
Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Beach Areas Warning:
28th Street extension in Manhattan Beach
Torrance Beach at Malaga Cove. Just North of RAT Tower
Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica
Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey
Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro
These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
Beach Areas Now Cleared:
Warnings have been lifted for the following beach areas where recent sample results identified water quality levels within State standards:
Malaga Cove at Palos Verdes Beach
Dockweiler State Beach. Westchester Storm Drain
Windward storm drain at Venice Beach
Pico-Kenter storm drain at Santa Monica Beach
Santa Monica Canyon Creek at Will Rogers State beach
Wilshire Blvd. Storm Drain at Santa Monica Beach
These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. To view the map of impacted locations and for more information please visit: >PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.
