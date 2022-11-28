Ocean Water Use Warning Issued for Several L.A. County Beaches

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued an Ocean Water Use Warning for several L.A. County beaches Monday.

Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:

Beach Areas Warning:

28th Street extension in Manhattan Beach

Torrance Beach at Malaga Cove. Just North of RAT Tower

Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey

Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro

These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

Beach Areas Now Cleared:

Warnings have been lifted for the following beach areas where recent sample results identified water quality levels within State standards:

Malaga Cove at Palos Verdes Beach

Dockweiler State Beach. Westchester Storm Drain

Windward storm drain at Venice Beach

Pico-Kenter storm drain at Santa Monica Beach

Santa Monica Canyon Creek at Will Rogers State beach

Wilshire Blvd. Storm Drain at Santa Monica Beach

These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. To view the map of impacted locations and for more information please visit: >PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...