Ocean Water Warning Continues for Some L.A. County Beaches

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

Beach area warnings:

– Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey

The entire swim area.

– Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.

– Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu

100 yards up and down the coast from the lagoon.

Beach areas now cleared:

– Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro

Warnings have been lifted for the following beach areas where recent sample results identified water quality levels within State standards.

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. To view the map of impacted locations and for more information, please visit ph.LACounty.gov/Beach/.

