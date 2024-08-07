Ocean Water Warning for Aug. 7

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
BEACH AREA WARNINGS:
-Las Flores Creek at Las Flores State Beach
The entire swim area.
-Walnut Creek at Paradise Cove
The entire swim area.
-Solstice Creek at Dan Blocker County Beach
The entire swim area.
-Marie Canyon Storm Drain at Puerco Beach
100 yards up and down the coast from the public access steps.
-Castlerock Storm Drain at Topanga County Beach
The entire swim area.
-Ramirez Creek at Paradise Cove
100 yards up and down the coast from the Paradise Cove Pier.
-Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro
The entire swim area.
-Escondido Creek at Escondido State Beach
The entire swim area.
-Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu
100 yards up and down the coast from the lagoon.
-Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica
100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.
-Ballona Creek at Dockweiler State Beach. Near Dockweiler Tower 40
100 yards up and down the coast from the creek.
-Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey
The entire swim area.
-Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach
100 yards up and down the cost from the public restrooms.
-Pico-Kenter storm drain at Santa Monica Beach. Santa Monica South Tower 20
100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain.
-Windward storm drain at Venice Beach
100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain.
-Big Rock Beach in Malibu
100 yards up and down the coast from the public access steps.
-Rose Avenue Storm Drain at Venice Beach
The entire swim area.
These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662.
To view the map of impacted locations and for more information, please visit PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.
