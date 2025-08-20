Ocean Water Warning for August 20

With the current heat wave striking SoCal, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:

BEACH AREA WARNINGS:

-Latigo Shore Drive in Malibu

100 yards up and down the coast from the public access steps.

-The Bel Air Bay Club at Will Rogers State Beach

100 yards up and down the coast from the club border fence.

-Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey

Entire swim area.

-Marie Canyon Storm Drain at Puerco Beach

100 yards up and down the coast from the public access steps.

-Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.

-Ramirez Creek at Paradise Cove

100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.

These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

BEACH AREAS NOW CLEARED:

Warnings have been lifted for the following beach areas where recent sample results identified water quality levels within State standards:

-Castlerock Storm Drain at Topanga County Beach

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. To view map of impacted locations and for more information please visit: PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/ beach.

