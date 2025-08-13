Ocean Water Warning for County Beaches for August 13

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:

BEACH AREA WARNINGS:

-Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey

Entire swim area.

-Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu

100 yards up and down the coast from the lagoon.

-Marie Canyon Storm Drain at Puerco Beach

100 yards up and down the coast from the public access steps.

-Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.

-Castlerock Storm Drain at Topanga County Beach

100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain.

-Ramirez Creek at Paradise Cove

100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.

These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

BEACH AREAS NOW CLEARED:

Warnings have been lifted for the following beach areas where recent sample results identified water quality levels within State standards:

-Windward Storm Drain at Venice City Beach

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. To view map of impacted locations and for more information please visit: PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/ beach.

If you have any questions, please contact us at (626) 430-5360.

