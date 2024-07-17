Ocean Water Warning for July 17

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:

Beach Area Warnings:

-Las Flores Creek at Las Flores State Beach

The entire swim area.

-Walnut Creek at Paradise Cove

The entire swim area.

-Solstice Creek at Dan Blocker County Beach

The entire swim area.

-Marie Canyon Storm Drain at Puerco Beach

100 yards up and down the coast from the public access steps.

-Sweetwater Canyon Storm Drain at Carbon Canyon Beach

The entire swim area.

-Castlerock Storm Drain at Topanga County Beach

The entire swim area.

-Ramirez Creek at Paradise Cove

100 yards up and down the coast from the Paradise Cove Pier.

-Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro

The entire swim area.

-Malibu Pier in Malibu

100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.

-Escondido Creek at Escondido State Beach

The entire swim area.

-Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu

100 yards up and down the coast from the lagoon.

-Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach

100 yards up and down the coast from the public restrooms.

-Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.

-Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey

The entire swim area.

These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

BEACH AREAS NOW CLEARED:

Warnings have been lifted for the following beach areas where recent sample results identified water quality levels within State standards:

-Trancas Creek at Zuma Beach

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662.

To view the map of impacted locations and for more information, please visit PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/ Beach/.

