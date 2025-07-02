Ocean Water Warning for July 2

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
BEACH AREA WARNINGS:
-Avalon Beach at Catalina Island, 50 feet west of the pier
Swimming area west of Green Pleasure Pier.
-Avalon Beach at Catalina Island, east of the Casino Arch (Steps Beach)
Step Beach swim area east of the Casino arch.
-Wilshire Bl. storm drain at Santa Monica Beach. Santa Monica North Tower 12
100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain.
-Ramirez Creek at Paradise Cove
100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.
-The Bel Air Bay Club at Will Rogers State Beach
100 yards up and down coast from the club border fence.
-Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey
Entire swim area.
-Castlerock Storm Drain at Topanga County Beach
100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain.
-Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica
100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.
-Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro
Entire swim area.
These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
BEACH AREAS NOW CLEARED:
Warnings have been lifted for the following beach areas where recent sample results identified water quality levels within State standards:
-Windward storm drain at Venice Beach
Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. To view map of impacted locations and for more information please visit: PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.
If you have any questions, please contact us at (626) 430-5360.
