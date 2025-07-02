Ocean Water Warning for July 2

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:

BEACH AREA WARNINGS:

-Avalon Beach at Catalina Island, 50 feet west of the pier

Swimming area west of Green Pleasure Pier.

-Avalon Beach at Catalina Island, east of the Casino Arch (Steps Beach)

Step Beach swim area east of the Casino arch.

-Wilshire Bl. storm drain at Santa Monica Beach. Santa Monica North Tower 12

100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain.

-Ramirez Creek at Paradise Cove

100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.

-The Bel Air Bay Club at Will Rogers State Beach

100 yards up and down coast from the club border fence.

-Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey

Entire swim area.

-Castlerock Storm Drain at Topanga County Beach

100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain.

-Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.

-Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro

Entire swim area.

These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

BEACH AREAS NOW CLEARED:

Warnings have been lifted for the following beach areas where recent sample results identified water quality levels within State standards:

-Windward storm drain at Venice Beach

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. To view map of impacted locations and for more information please visit: PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/ Beach/.

If you have any questions, please contact us at (626) 430-5360.

Like this: Like Loading...