Ocean Water Warning for July 24

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
BEACH AREA WARNINGS:
-Las Flores Creek at Las Flores State Beach
The entire swim area.
-Walnut Creek at Paradise Cove
The entire swim area.
-Solstice Creek at Dan Blocker County Beach
The entire swim area.
-Marie Canyon Storm Drain at Puerco Beach
100 yards up and down the coast from the public access steps.
-Sweetwater Canyon Storm Drain at Carbon Canyon Beach
The entire swim area.
-Castlerock Storm Drain at Topanga County Beach
The entire swim area.
-Ramirez Creek at Paradise Cove
100 yards up and down the coast from the Paradise Cove Pier.
-Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro
The entire swim area.
-Escondido Creek at Escondido State Beach
The entire swim area.
-Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu
100 yards up and down the coast from the lagoon.
-Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach
100 yards up and down the coast from the public restrooms.
-Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica
100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.
-Ballona Creek at Dockweiler State Beach. Near Dockweiler Tower 40
100 yards up and down the coast from the creek.
These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
BEACH AREAS NOW CLEARED:
Warnings have been lifted for the following beach areas where recent sample results identified water quality levels within State standards:
-Dockweiler State Beach, one mile south from Ballona Creek
-Venice Beach, one mile north from Ballona Creek
Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662.
To view the map of impacted locations and for more information, please visit PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.