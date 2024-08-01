header image

Ocean Water Warning for July 31
| Wednesday, Jul 31, 2024
Water drop


The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:

BEACH AREA WARNINGS:

-Las Flores Creek at Las Flores State Beach

          The entire swim area.

-Walnut Creek at Paradise Cove

         The entire swim area.

-Solstice Creek at Dan Blocker County Beach

          The entire swim area.

-Marie Canyon Storm Drain at Puerco Beach

          100 yards up and down the coast from the public access steps.

-Castlerock Storm Drain at Topanga County Beach

          The entire swim area.

-Ramirez Creek at Paradise Cove

          100 yards up and down the coast from the Paradise Cove Pier.

-Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro

          The entire swim area.

-Escondido Creek at Escondido State Beach

          The entire swim area.

-Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu

         100 yards up and down the coast from the lagoon.

-Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach

         100 yards up and down the coast from the public restrooms.

-Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

         100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.

These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

BEACH AREAS NOW CLEARED:

Warnings have been lifted for the following beach areas where recent sample results identified water quality levels within State standards:

-Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662.

To view the map of impacted locations and for more information, please visit PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.
