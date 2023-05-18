Ocean Water Warning Issued For May 17

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
BEACH AREAS WARNINGS:
-Leo Carrillo State Beach in Malibu
-Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach
-Zuma Creek at Zuma Beach
-Marie Canyon Storm Drain at Puerco Beach
-Las Flores Creek at Las Flores State Beach
-Solstice Creek at Dan Blocker County Beach
-Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica
-Santa Monica Canyon Creek at Will Rogers State Beach
-Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey
-Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro
These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
BEACH AREAS NOW CLEARED:
Warnings have been lifted for the following beach areas where recent sample results identified water quality levels within State standards:
-Escondido Creek at Escondido State Beach
-Sweetwater Canyon Storm Drain at Carbon Canyon Beach
Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24-hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800-525-5662. To view the map of impacted locations and for more information, please visit the Public Health website.
