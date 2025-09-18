Oct. 1: National Coffee with a Cop Day at Starbucks

Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station will be at Starbucks Wednesday, Oct. 1, from 8:30 a.m.-11 a.m. for National Coffee with a Cop Day.

The Starbucks this event will be located at is 26480 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita.

The National Coffee with a Cop Day is an informal opportunity to meet and engage with local deputies over a cup of coffee.

Community members are welcome to stop by at any time during the event to enjoy a cup of coffee and chat with deputies about safety, neighborhood concerns, or simply to say hello.

