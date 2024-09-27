Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan has announced the mailing of Sample Ballot Books to all registered voters for the Nov. 5 General Election has started.

The California Department of Transportation advises motorists that Southbound Interstate 5 will be reduced to only one or two lanes in northern Los Angeles County between Vista Del Lago Road and Templin Highway beginning Sunday night, Sept. 29, through Friday morning, Oct. 4.

California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) has announced three bills in her legislative package have been signed by Governor Gavin Newsom.

Caltrans will close lanes overnight on Interstate 405 near the Interstate 5 interchange the nights of Thursday, Oct. 3 and Friday, Oct. 4 for slope and drainage repair.

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has been awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada.

The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 6 p.m., in City Hall's Council Chambers

On Sept. 26 Princess Cruises, headquartered in Valencia, celebrated a major construction milestone of its second Sphere-Class vessel, Star Princess, with the traditional maritime float out ceremony at the Fincantieri Shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy.

NAACP Santa Clarita will hold the Santa Clarita Masquerade Ball, a fundraising Gala at California Institute of the Arts.

The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board approved the appointment of Jon Carrino as the new Assistant Superintendent of Business Services.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed the first death due to West Nile virus for the 2024 mosquito season in Los Angeles County.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating a man last seen in Saugus.

One of the most beloved and meaningful parks in our community is about to expand, offering some exciting new amenities to our residents.

Santa Clarita Artists Association presents "Dark, Odd, & Mysterious", a bizarre and twisted art show bringing strange and curious local art to Old Town Newhall with a reception Saturday, Oct. 5, 5-8 p.m. at 22508 6th St., Newhall, CA 91321.

Prepare for a ghoulishly delightful time at the Newhall Family Theatre of the Performing Arts as the Raising the Curtain Foundation presents the Bob Baker Marionettes' "Hallowe’en Spooktacular", Saturday, Oct. 19 at 11 a.m. at 24607 Walnut St., Newhall, CA 91321.

California State Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) has announced his bill to help expand access to low- and no-cost spay/neuter services, a much-needed first step in relieving California’s animal shelter overcrowding crisis, was signed by California Governor Gavin Newsom.

All For Kids is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.

The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley has received a $10,000 donation from the Valencia Invitational Baseball League.

Oct. 19: Circle of Hope Seas the Day Afternoon Tea Circle of Hope Cancer Support Center will host the Seas the Day Afternoon Tea Saturday, Oct. 19 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Bella Vida in the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center, 27180 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.

TMUXC Doubles Up Weekend’s Success, Men Place Second at UCR Invitational With one group of Mustangs cross-country athletes having already competed on Friday night, Sept. 20, at the Larry Young Classic in Columbia, Mo. (where the men and the women both won the team titles), a second group of The Master's University men's and women's cross-country teams raced against top competition at the UC Riverside Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 21, in Riverside, Calif.

Today in SCV History (Sept. 26) 1876 - California oil industry born as CSO No. 4 in Pico Canyon becomes state's first commercially productive oil well [

Oct. 2: City to Start Upgrading Old Orchard Park The city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the start of construction for the upgrades and enhancements to Old Orchard Park in Valencia.

Sept. 28: Canyon Theatre Guild Announces Fall Shows The Canyon Theatre Guild has announced two shows for the upcoming fall season, "Things My Mother Taught Me" and "Southern Fried Nuptials".