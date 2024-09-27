Downloads:
 Agenda  Agenda Packet
CALL TO ORDER
ROLL CALL
Roll Call
FLAG SALUTE
COMMISSION SECRETARY ANNOUNCEMENT
APPROVAL OF MINUTES
Minutes of Sep 17, 2024 6:00 PM
PUBLIC HEARINGS
1. APPEAL OF SECOND ACCESSORY STRUCTURE (MASTER CASE 24-008)

Appeal of Hearing Officer decision to Planning Commission for second accessory structure in Placerita Canyon Special Standards District.
document Planning Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Resolution
b. Exhibit A – Draft Conditions of Approval
c. Aerial Image
d. Site Plan
e. Zoning Map
f. Elevations
g. Appeal Request
h. Comments
i. Public Notice
j. Administrative Hearing Agenda Packet (available in the Planning Commission reading file)
PLANNING MANAGER’S REPORT
PLANNING COMMISSIONERS’ REPORT
PUBLIC PARTICIPATION
ADJOURNMENT
CERTIFICATION