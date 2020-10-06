Oct. 10-11: Bow-Wows & Meows Virtual Adoption Weekend

Dogs, cats, education, training, contests and fun is what you can expect along with amazing adoptables video showcased throughout the weekend of Oct. 10-11, from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Bow-Wows & Meows invites everyone to join them in their first ever virtual event on their Facebook page.

“This is not quite how we had envisioned celebrating the 20th Anniversary of Bow-Wows & Meows” said Yvonne Hanson, founder of Bow-Wows & Meows, “but we have all had to make sacrifices and adjustments do to the challenges of COVID-19. We remain committed to our cause of celebrating pets, encouraging animal awareness and promoting pet adoption and what better way to do that but give as many adoptable dogs and cats their moment to shine, their moment to find their forever home”

Discounted adoption fees of just $30 when you adopt an L.A. County shelter dog or cat showcased during this special weekend event. Every County shelter pet comes spayed or neutered, microchipped and immunized. There will be some amazing rescues participating as well, also with special adoption fee discounts.

“To spice things up a bit, we have added education, training tips, special messages, contests, informationals and lots more” said Hanson. “Our goal is to create a fun and unique virtual event that provides increased exposure to the countless animals that are looking for their forever home. We hope to leave people feeling more informed, inspired and maybe even with a new family member… or two.”

“Adoption is the most humane way to bring home a new pet and it is the most cost-effective, too,” said Yvonne Hanson, founder of Bow-Wows & Meows, Inc. “Families often speak of a very special bond that develops with their adopted pet and many claim it to be one of the greatest things they have done” boasts Hanson as she nods based on her own experiences with her adopted shelter dogs and cats.

Instructions for attending the Bow-Wows & Meows Virtual Adoption Weekend:

Grab your laptop, your family or friends, maybe a little snack and head to your cozy couch at 10 am on Saturday, October 10th. Meet at the Bow-Wows & Meows Facebook page and get ready for a landslide of posts every few minutes throughout the day. On Sunday, Oct. 11 at 10:00 a.m., it starts all over again and with new adoptables, education, training tips, special messages, contests, informationals and lots more.

While so many things remain uncertain these days, one thing that is certain is our community and their commitment to providing loving homes to homeless pets. “They haven’t let us down over the last 19 years and this year will be no different” Hanson exclaims

You can help this year’s virtual adoption Weekend succeed by spreading the word about Bow-Wows & Meows via:

* Facebook

* Instagram

* Twitter

For more information visit www.BowWowsAndMeows.org or email info@bowwowsandmeows.org.