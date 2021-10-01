Oct. 10: Santa Clarita Public Library to Host Calaveras Literarias with Dr. Gloria Arjona

The Santa Clarita Public Library invites the community to join them for Calaveras Literarias with Dr. Gloria Arjona. The event will be held at the Newhall Community Center located at 22421 Market Street, on Oct. 10, at 1:00 p.m.
This event was made possible with the support of the REFORMA Noche de Cuentos mini-grant.
Calavera Literarias is a traditional Mexican form of art often written for the Day of the Dead. During the event, Dr. Arjona will share songs, stories and calaveras-traditional poems written to celebrate Dia de los Muertos.
Born in El Paso, Texas and raised in Mexico City, Dr. Gloria Aroja has a distinctive way of lecturing through different forms of art to draw attention to the rich cultures and traditions of Latin America, in particular Mexico and communities along the US-Mexico border.
Guests to the event will get to do Mexican-inspired crafts and activities. The Library welcomes every member of the community to join in on the fun.
The Santa Clarita City Council held a closed session meeting Tuesday to consider buying several parcels of land owned by Mayor Pro Tem Laurene Weste to facilitate the planned extension of Dockweiler Drive through Placerita Canyon.
The city of Santa Clarita is honored to once again be named as a 2021 finalist for the prestigious award of “Most Business-Friendly City” by the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation (LAEDC).
For the 27th year in a row, the city of Santa Clarita has received an Investment Policy Certificate of Excellence Award from the Association of Public Treasurers of the United States and Canada for its Investment Policy.
It is time to celebrate everything that makes Santa Clarita an All-Star City! We are thrilled to once again hold our landmark State of the City event in person for 2021. The big event will be held on Thursday, Nov. 4, at 3:00 p.m. at the brand-new Canyon Country Community Center.
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 20 new deaths and 1,485 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 35,920 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. Additionally, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials confirmed one new death, bringing the total number of deaths to 172 since the pandemic began.
On Oct. 2, 2021 Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. and local vendors will gather around the kid’s pool to watch crates full of rubber ducks make their way down the slide to the finish line at the Aquatic Center in Canyon Country from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
The Santa Clarita Atheists and Freethinkers have been among the top three fundraising teams in the annual Santa Clarita Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s for the last three years, this year, SCAF finished in first place, having raised over $9,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association.
Carousel Ranch supporters enjoyed an evening of great food, impressive riding celebrations, and exciting auction items at the 25th annual Heart of the West Dinner, Auction, and Children’s Riding Demonstration on August 28th, 2021.
The SCV Water Board of Directors voted to continue remote meetings in accordance with Assembly Bill 361, which allows the continuation of remote board and standing committee meetings for the duration of the Governor’s proclamation of a state of emergency for COVID-19.
Triumph Foundation a nonprofit organization working to improve the lives of people living with disabilities is hosting our Over-the-Line Wheelchair Baseball Tournament at the Barry A. Sanders Sports Field in Van Nuys, on Saturday, Oct. 9, from 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Valencia-based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce that the firm has received the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA) ISO/IEC 17025 Biological Field of Testing certification, which is a nationally, and internationally, recognized standard for continuous improvement and self-correction.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health continues cautioning residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to be careful of swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters at the following locations:
The city of Santa Clarita welcomes the newest art exhibit, “Follow Your Art,” at the First Floor Gallery of Santa Clarita City Hall. The art exhibit will be displayed at City Hall from Oct 4 through Dec 3.
SCV Water continues its commitment to restoring groundwater affected by per- and polyfluoroalkyl, or PFAS, chemicals, and was recently given access to new lab equipment to better assist in that effort.
