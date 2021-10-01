Oct. 10: Santa Clarita Public Library to Host Calaveras Literarias with Dr. Gloria Arjona

The Santa Clarita Public Library invites the community to join them for Calaveras Literarias with Dr. Gloria Arjona. The event will be held at the Newhall Community Center located at 22421 Market Street, on Oct. 10, at 1:00 p.m.

This event was made possible with the support of the REFORMA Noche de Cuentos mini-grant.

Calavera Literarias is a traditional Mexican form of art often written for the Day of the Dead. During the event, Dr. Arjona will share songs, stories and calaveras-traditional poems written to celebrate Dia de los Muertos.

Born in El Paso, Texas and raised in Mexico City, Dr. Gloria Aroja has a distinctive way of lecturing through different forms of art to draw attention to the rich cultures and traditions of Latin America, in particular Mexico and communities along the US-Mexico border.

Guests to the event will get to do Mexican-inspired crafts and activities. The Library welcomes every member of the community to join in on the fun.

For more information about Calaveras Literarias, please contact Morgan Lazo at mlazo@santa-clarita.com. To learn more about upcoming Library events, visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com.

