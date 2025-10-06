Oct. 10: Teen FanFest Returns With a ‘Symphony of Fandoms’

The Santa Clarita Public Library invites teens to feel the beat at Teen FanFest 2025, Friday, Oct. 10 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library Branch.

Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library is located at 18601 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.

Teen FanFest is an annual celebration where pop culture, creativity and community come together. Teen FanFest is designed especially for teens to explore their favorite fandoms through music, art, gaming and storytelling, all in one lively afternoon.

This year’s celebration shines the spotlight on music with the theme “Symphony of Fandoms,” blending the excitement of pop culture with the universal language of song.

From interactive booths to creative crafts, gaming, live music and literature, Teen FanFest promises an unforgettable experience where every fan can find their rhythm. Teens are encouraged to dress in theme and showcase their favorite fandoms, whether rooted in anime, superheroes, fantasy or music.

This free event welcomes all teens to connect with fellow fans, discover new passions and enjoy an afternoon filled with energy and creativity. For more information about Teen FanFest 2025, visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com or contact Teen Librarian Madelyn Blaha at mblaha@santaclarita.gov.

