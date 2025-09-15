Oct. 11-12: Old Town Newhall Fine Art Festival

The Santa Clarita Artists Association and the Old Town Newhall Association will showcase the first Old Town Newhall Fine Art Festival in the Santa Clarita Valley, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 11-12 on Main Street in Newhall.

The two-day festival will be held at the 24200 block of Main Street in Newhall, Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and will be free and open to the public. Local artists and artists from all over Southern California, will be joining this colorful event.

The Old Town Newhall Fine Art Festival will be a juried event, where artists are asked to send in application and art samples for a set of judges to approve. Artists with the highest ratings are accepted into the show. All art will be for sale to the public.

In addition to the fine artists, professional chalk artists, who are well-respected in the art community, will be creating live chalk masterpieces directly on the street for attendees to enjoy. These artists are brought to you by Nilton Rodrigues, State Farm. There will also be live musicians curated by SCV Bands Cast, face painting and opportunities for the public to create art on-site offered by ARTree and Arts for Santa Clarita.

The Old Town Newhall Fine Art Festival will be surrounded by Newhall’s theaters, restaurants, wine-tasting rooms, boutiques and the Western Walk of Stars. Come for the art, stay for all Newhall has to offer.

The Festival is commissioned by Solar Optimum through the L.A. County Department of Arts and Culture Public Art in Private Development program. Media sponsors are KHTS, Santa Clarita Magazine, SCVTV and the Signal.

For more information about SCAA and the SCAA Gallery, visit santaclaritaartists.org.

