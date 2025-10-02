Oct. 11-20: Circus Vargas Presents ‘Hollywood Dreams’ at Valencia Town Center

Circus Vargas will present a new entertainment extravaganza, “Hollywood Dreams,” Oct. 11-20 at Valencia Town Center in Santa Clarita.

Tickets are priced starting at $25.

An homage to Tinseltown’s Golden Age this new red-carpet Circus Vargas show will offer spotlights, stunts and starlets in a brand-new blockbuster Big Top adventure.

“It’s a circus celebration inspired by the glitz and glamour of Hollywood’s heyday,” said Circu Vargas officials in a press release to the media.

“Hollywood Dreams” will present two hours of entertainment with aerialists, acrobats, comedians, daredevils and more, all under the big top.

Circus Vargas offers family-friendly live entertainment, a California tradition since 1969.

To purchase tickets visit https://tickets.circusvargas.com/events/32.

Valencia Town Center

24201 West Valencia Blvd,

Santa Clarita, CA 91355

