header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 9
1861 - Pioneer Acton rancher & stonecutter George Blum born in Switzerland [story]
Blum Ranch
Oct. 11: COC Board Regular Business Meeting
| Monday, Oct 9, 2023
College of the Canyons

The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will meet for a regular business meeting Wednesday, Oct. 11, beginning with closed session at 4:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 5 p.m.

The meeting will take place in the University Center, Room 301 on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons, located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road.

This will be an in-person meeting with the ability to view the meeting virtually.

To live stream meeting, copy and paste link into browser:

https://canyonsonline.zoom.us/j/85042123253#success

Webinar ID: 850-4212-3253

The Board is expected to approve an amendment for the Zero Textbook Cost (ZTC) Grant Program.

The full agenda can be found [here].

Consistent with the Brown Act, the above-noticed meeting of the SCCCD Board of Trustees shall take place as follows:

1. PUBLIC: Members the public may view the meeting using the Zoom link for livestreaming purposes.

2. PUBLIC COMMENT: Members of the public wishing to provide public comment on closed session items, open session items, and those items NOT on the agenda that are within the jurisdiction of the Board of Trustees, may do so in-person at the location noted above. Forms for “requests to speak” will be available for the public to fill out.

3. WRITTEN PUBLIC COMMENT: Members of the public wishing to provide written comments may do so by submitting them to boardmeetingcomments@canyons.edu.

The District will NO LONGER read emailed public comments aloud during the meeting. Emails sent to us before the meeting will be forwarded to the Trustees for their review and consideration.

4. ATTENDING VIRTUALLY: In addition to the public’s option to attend in-person at the location noted above, members of the public may attend virtually and are welcome to do so. At this time, while members of the public exercising this option are permitted to attend and observe, public participation remains subject to the in-person and written comments provisions above. Staff, attorneys, or contracted experts invited by the Board to attend may both attend and participate virtually.

__________________________________________________________

PLEASE NOTE:

• Board Policy 2350 limits each speaker to THREE (3) MINUTES per subject and the total time per subject to TWENTY (20) MINUTES.

• Board members are prohibited by the Brown Act from responding to comments made regarding topics NOT on the official agenda.

• Submissions of public comments will be considered a public record under the Public Records Act and are therefore subject to public disclosure.

For further guidance, you may refer to BP 2345, BP 2350, and BP 2355. Board Policies are available at [here].

DISABILITY ACCOMMODATIONS: For any accommodations, please contact SCCCD Board of Trustees Administrative Assistant at (661) 362-3400 or via email at marilu.ramirez@canyons.edu.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

New CSUN Exhibit Explores Relationship Between Food, Culture

New CSUN Exhibit Explores Relationship Between Food, Culture
Monday, Oct 9, 2023
The California State University, Northridge University Library is exploring the complex relationship between culture, community and food with the opening of its newest exhibit, “Eating the Archives,” on Thursday, Oct. 19. 
FULL STORY...

Oct. 11: COC Board Regular Business Meeting

Oct. 11: COC Board Regular Business Meeting
Monday, Oct 9, 2023
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will meet for a regular business meeting Wednesday, Oct. 11, beginning with closed session at 4:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 5 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 20: Fall Garden Walk at COC Canyon Country Campus

Oct. 20: Fall Garden Walk at COC Canyon Country Campus
Friday, Oct 6, 2023
The annual Science Talks Series Fall Garden Walk at the Canyon Country campus of College of the Canyons is scheduled on Friday, Oct. 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Professor Jeannie Chari, will take participants on a guided tour of the unique plant and birdlife on the Canyon Country campus.
FULL STORY...

CalArts Alum Raven Chacon Named 2023 MacArthur Fellow

CalArts Alum Raven Chacon Named 2023 MacArthur Fellow
Friday, Oct 6, 2023
Diné artist and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Raven Chacon, a graduate of California Institute of the Arts (Music MFA 2004), was named one of the 20 2023 MacArthur Fellows on Wednesday, Oct. 3.
FULL STORY...

Nov. 3: Star Party Science Showcase at COC Canyon Country

Nov. 3: Star Party Science Showcase at COC Canyon Country
Friday, Oct 6, 2023
College of the Canyons Canyon Country campus Science Talks Series presents a Star Party and Science Showcase on  Friday, Nov. 3 from 6 p.m. to  9:30 p.m.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Big West Names CSUN’s Paige Sentes Volleyball Freshman of the Week
California State University, Northridge freshman Paige Sentes picked up the Matadors' first Big West volleyball weekly award of the 2023 season after being named Freshman of the Week by the conference on Monday.
Big West Names CSUN’s Paige Sentes Volleyball Freshman of the Week
New CSUN Exhibit Explores Relationship Between Food, Culture
The California State University, Northridge University Library is exploring the complex relationship between culture, community and food with the opening of its newest exhibit, “Eating the Archives,” on Thursday, Oct. 19. 
New CSUN Exhibit Explores Relationship Between Food, Culture
Lady Mustangs Survive 5-Set Thriller Against Warriors
The Master's University women's volleyball team went on the road to play one of the toughest opponents in the Golden State Athletic Conference.
Lady Mustangs Survive 5-Set Thriller Against Warriors
SCAA Announces 2023 Art Classic Winners
The Santa Clarita Artists Association held its 33rd Annual Art Classic Sept. 30 and Oct. 1st at The Centre.
SCAA Announces 2023 Art Classic Winners
Oct. 11: COC Board Regular Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will meet for a regular business meeting Wednesday, Oct. 11, beginning with closed session at 4:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 5 p.m.
Oct. 11: COC Board Regular Business Meeting
Cougars Continue to Climb in Rankings
Buoyed by three straight wins to close out the first half of the season, College of the Canyons continues to climb the state's Top-25 rankings. 
Cougars Continue to Climb in Rankings
Barger Lauds Bill Investing Tax Revenues in Historic Venues
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger shared her reaction in response to Gov. Gavin Newsom approving SB 96, the Historic Venue Restoration and Resiliency Act, a bill that reinvests a portion of sales and use tax revenues generated by historic entertainment and sports venues – such as the Hollywood Bowl and Rose Bowl – back into those venues to upgrade their accessibility and infrastructure. 
Barger Lauds Bill Investing Tax Revenues in Historic Venues
Ken Striplin | Getting Your Steps in On Santa Clarita Trails
As the sun begins to set earlier and the days become cooler, this is the best time to get out into nature and enjoy our open spaces.
Ken Striplin | Getting Your Steps in On Santa Clarita Trails
Today in SCV History (Oct. 9)
1861 - Pioneer Acton rancher & stonecutter George Blum born in Switzerland [story]
Blum Ranch
Today in SCV History (Oct. 8)
1858 - Butterfield Overland Mail stage makes first trek through SCV [story]
Butterfield stage
Today in SCV History (Oct. 7)
1849 - Jayhawkers encounter Bennett-Arcan party in southern Utah; latter makes wrong decision, heads through Death Valley toward SCV [story]
William Manly
Oct. 10: Regular Meeting of SUSD Governing Board
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Oct. 10, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 10: Regular Meeting of SUSD Governing Board
Oct. 20: Fall Garden Walk at COC Canyon Country Campus
The annual Science Talks Series Fall Garden Walk at the Canyon Country campus of College of the Canyons is scheduled on Friday, Oct. 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Professor Jeannie Chari, will take participants on a guided tour of the unique plant and birdlife on the Canyon Country campus.
Oct. 20: Fall Garden Walk at COC Canyon Country Campus
Oct. 19: Monster Mash SENSES Block Party
Capture chills and thrills one scream at a time at the next Monster Mash SENSES Block Party on Thursday, Oct. 19. The last SENSES Block Party of the year will feature a spooky Halloween theme.
Oct. 19: Monster Mash SENSES Block Party
LASD Seeks Public’s Help in Locating Missing Stevenson Ranch Woman
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating Dominique Noelle Robert. She is a 23-year-old female Black who was last seen on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 5 a.m., on the 25500 block of Durant Place in the unincorporated community of Stevenson Ranch.
LASD Seeks Public’s Help in Locating Missing Stevenson Ranch Woman
CalArts Alum Raven Chacon Named 2023 MacArthur Fellow
Diné artist and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Raven Chacon, a graduate of California Institute of the Arts (Music MFA 2004), was named one of the 20 2023 MacArthur Fellows on Wednesday, Oct. 3.
CalArts Alum Raven Chacon Named 2023 MacArthur Fellow
Oct. 10: Council in Special Closed Meeting to Consider Joining ‘Zero Bail’ Lawsuit
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a special meeting in closed session on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 5:30 p.m. to consider joining the lawsuit filed by the city of Whittier to challenge the zero bail schedule implemented by the Superior Court in Los Angeles County on Oct. 1.
Oct. 10: Council in Special Closed Meeting to Consider Joining ‘Zero Bail’ Lawsuit
Heat Advisory Issued for SCV Thru Saturday
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a heat advisory for the Santa Clarita Valley as high temperatures have been forecast for Friday and Saturday, Oct. 6-7.
Heat Advisory Issued for SCV Thru Saturday
Oct. 24: Child & Family Center to Host Domestic Violence Symposium
The Child & Family Center will present a Domestic Violence Symposium on Tuesday, Oct. 24 from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. at the center’s campus at 21545 Centre Pointe Parkway in Santa Clarita, 91350.
Oct. 24: Child & Family Center to Host Domestic Violence Symposium
Oct. 7: 20th Annual Dixon Duck Dash Offers Guests Chance to Cool Off
The 20th annual Dixon Duck Dash, a fundraiser presented by the Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. will be held Saturday, Oct. 7 at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Oct. 7: 20th Annual Dixon Duck Dash Offers Guests Chance to Cool Off
Oct. 12: Arts Commission to Discuss Trailhead Art, The MAIN Theater
A regular meeting of the city of Santa Clarita Arts Commission will be held on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Santa Clarita City Council Chambers at City Hall.
Oct. 12: Arts Commission to Discuss Trailhead Art, The MAIN Theater
Nov. 3: Star Party Science Showcase at COC Canyon Country
College of the Canyons Canyon Country campus Science Talks Series presents a Star Party and Science Showcase on  Friday, Nov. 3 from 6 p.m. to  9:30 p.m.
Nov. 3: Star Party Science Showcase at COC Canyon Country
Today in SCV History (Oct. 6)
2000 - Movie stuntman Richard Farnsworth, 2000 Newhall Walk of Western Stars inductee, and Dr. Robert Rockwell, first COC president, die on the same day [Farnsworth story] [Rockwell story]
Farnsworth-Rockwell
Bill Miranda | Completion of Central Park Buildout Project
The wait is officially over — the highly anticipated Central Park Buildout Project is almost complete!
Bill Miranda | Completion of Central Park Buildout Project
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: