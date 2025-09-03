Oct. 11: Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir ‘Voices United’ Workshop, Concert

The Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir is inviting singers and music lovers for Voices United, a mass choir workshop followed by a evening concert, Saturday, Oct. 11 at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church.

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church is located at 24901 Orchard Village Road, Valencia, CA 91355.

The concert aims to uplift its audience and establish participation in the planned community choir, anticipated to launch in early 2026.

The Community Choir is launching in Southern California in response to community demand and as a response to recent challenges faced by the region.

The devastating wildfires that swept through the area, along with ongoing social and political turmoil have deeply affected local communities, touching many lives including Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir alumni who now live in Southern California.

The mission of the Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir is to “inspire joy and unity among all people through Black gospel and spiritual music traditions.”

The Mass Choir Workshop will be from 2-5 p.m., led by Artistic Director Terrance Kelly. Designed for experienced singers and those who simply love the sound of gospel music, this workshop welcomes all voices. Participants will strengthen vocal techniques, explore gospel soloing and stage presence and most importantly, experience the joy of singing together in community.

By the end of the workshop, participants will have learned two songs which they will perform that evening at the 7 p.m. Gospel Concert as the opening act for the Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir Ensemble.

“For many people, Black gospel music is not just an art form, it is an identity. It is a cultural legacy rooted in resilience, joy, and community. This workshop and concert is a way to share that legacy. People from all walks of life come together to deepen their understanding of this music and our connection with it and one another and to celebrate its impact on our lives, no matter your background.” said Kelly.

The workshop is designed for all experience levels, from beginners to seasoned performers. It will be the inaugural event to kick off a new Los Angeles based Gospel Community Choir modeled after the long standing, non-auditioned Oakland Interfaith Community Choir, now in its 13th year with nearly 300 singers. Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir has cultivated a rich legacy of musical excellence and community engagement.

To emphasize and celebrate diversity and musical interconnection, the concert will be joined by an Arabic youth choir. The Mawtini Choir is a children’s ensemble of singers and musicians ages 7-17 who learn Arabic traditional and folk songs, along with cultural and linguistic heritage and directed by Sami Asmar.

Registration is open now.

For more details and to register, visit www.oigc.org/voicesunited

Like this: Like Loading...