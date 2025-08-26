Oct. 11: Purple Walk Domestic Violence Awareness 5K

The Child & Family Center will host the 2025 Purple Walk Domestic Violence Awareness 5K to support the center’s Domestic Violence Program on Saturday, Oct. 11, 8–11 a.m.

Event organizers said with the recent federal budget cuts, your support is more important now than ever.

Here’s how you can help make a difference:

Register to walk.

Create or join a team.

Secure donations from friends or family.

Spread the word.

The event’s mission is to raise funds and to break the silence surrounding domestic violence and create a future where everyone feels safe and respected.

Funds raised by the Purple Walk will support domestic violence services for individuals and their children in the Santa Clarita Valley who are in abusive relationships. The services are provided free and include emergency shelter for those in dangerous situations, a 24-hour hotline, counseling and legal advocacy.

This year’s Purple Walk presenting sponsor is the Hello Auto group.

Other sponsorships are available including

$5,000 – Inspiring Hope: 10 registrants

$2,500 – Empowering Survivors: 8 registrants

$1,000 – Transforming Lives: 6 registrants

$500 – Providing Shelter: 4 registrants

$250 – Advocating Change: 2 registrants

To become a sponsor visit https://crm.bloomerang.co/HostedDonation?ApiKey=pub_df971bfa-51f6-11e7-afbe-024e165d44b3&WidgetId=10519552.

For questions about event sponsorship email cheryl.jones@childfamilycenter.org or call (661) 259-9439.

Consider forming a Purple Walk 2025 Team. Teams make a significant contribution to the success of the event.

All teams will be recognized on the website, social media, email newsletters and at the event.

Commendations will be awarded to the team that raises the most money, and also the team with the most team members.

Register to walk, create/join a team or support a walker/team at https://crm.bloomerang.co/HostedDonation?ApiKey=pub_df971bfa-51f6-11e7-afbe-024e165d44b3&WidgetId=17044480.

Volunteers are also needed for the event. It takes many volunteers to put on this event. Among the volunteers opportunies available are:

Event Set-Up: 6:30-8 a.m.

Parking: 7-8:30 a.m.

Registration: 8-9 a.m.

Breakfast set up and service: 6:30-8:30 a.m.

Purple Dust Throw Start: 8:45-9:30 a.m.

Water Stop #1: 8:30-11 a.m.

Water Stop #2: 9-10:30 a.m.

For information or to register or donate visit www.childfamilycenter.org/purple-walk/.

Like this: Like Loading...