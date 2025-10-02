header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 2
1945 - Cattle-rustling "Phantom of Vasquez Rocks" captured [story]
Phantom suspect
Oct. 11: Whimsical World of Carl Peters Opening at Rancho Camulos
| Thursday, Oct 2, 2025

Attend the Oct. 11, 1 p.m. opening of a fascinating new exhibit at the Rancho Camulos Museum.  Step into the Whimsical World of Carl Peters, the immigrant blacksmith who lived and worked at Camulos from about 1920 to 1943.

This exhibit focuses on authentic artifacts from Carl’s workshop and was curated by Barbara De Hart, the granddaughter of August and Mary Rubel.  The Rubels purchased the 1,800-acre Camulos working ranch from the del Valle family in 1924.  The del Valle family had been given the land as part of the 48,000-acre Rancho San Francisco.  It was an 1839 Mexican Land Grant that spanned the area from the Newhall Pass to Piru Creek, much it in the Santa Clarita Valley.

California Blacksmith Association instructor Gary Standke, who provided professional consultation for the exhibit, will be on hand to answer questions.  The suggested donation for the event is $15. This exhibit will be a permanent part of the museum’s docent-led tour program.

The Carl Peters Blacksmith exhibit is funded in part by a generous donation from the Canyon and Heritage Reflections chapters of the Questers.

Visit RanchoCamulos.org for more information about the Museum.
The museum is located at 5164 E. Telegraph Road in Piru. That is about 10 miles West of the I-5 on Newhall Ranch Road/Highway 126.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Oct. 4 NAACP After 5 Meet, Greet Scholarship Fundraiser at CalArts

Oct. 4 NAACP After 5 Meet, Greet Scholarship Fundraiser at CalArts
Thursday, Oct 2, 2025
Welcome to the NAACP Santa Clarita Branch, After 5 Community Meet and Greet Scholarship Fundraiser to be held Saturday, Oct. 4, 6-10 p.m. at California Institute of the Arts.
FULL STORY...

Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. Named Organization of the Year

Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. Named Organization of the Year
Thursday, Oct 2, 2025
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc., a federally qualified health center dedicated to providing affordable and accessible healthcare to underserved residents of the Santa Clarita Valley, has been named as Organization of the Year by the National Association of Social Workers, California Chapter.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 11: Whimsical World of Carl Peters Opening at Rancho Camulos

Oct. 11: Whimsical World of Carl Peters Opening at Rancho Camulos
Thursday, Oct 2, 2025
Attend the Oct. 11, 1 p.m. opening of a fascinating new exhibit at the Rancho Camulos Museum.  Step into the Whimsical World of Carl Peters, the immigrant blacksmith who lived and worked at Camulos from about 1920 to 1943.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 4-5: 31st Hart of the West Pow Wow at William S. Hart Park in Newhall

Oct. 4-5: 31st Hart of the West Pow Wow at William S. Hart Park in Newhall
Thursday, Oct 2, 2025
FULL STORY...

Oct.18: JCI Santa Clarita Inaugural Wellness Expo at Plum Canyon Park

Oct.18: JCI Santa Clarita Inaugural Wellness Expo at Plum Canyon Park
Wednesday, Oct 1, 2025
JCI Santa Clarita is proud to present its first-ever Wellness Expo, a dynamic, community-centered celebration of health, wellness, and connection.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Oct. 11-20: Circus Vargas Presents ‘Hollywood Dreams’ at Valencia Town Center
Circus Vargas will present a new entertainment extravaganza, “Hollywood Dreams,” Oct. 11-20 at Valencia Town Center in Santa Clarita.
Oct. 11-20: Circus Vargas Presents ‘Hollywood Dreams’ at Valencia Town Center
Laurene Weste | Experience Culture, History at Hart Park
Santa Clarita’s story has always been one of history, community and preservation.
Laurene Weste | Experience Culture, History at Hart Park
Ken Striplin | Santa Clarita Strengthens Emergency Preparedness with New Mobile Command Unit
Santa Clarita is no stranger to wildfires, floods and other emergency situations.
Ken Striplin | Santa Clarita Strengthens Emergency Preparedness with New Mobile Command Unit
Oct. 4 NAACP After 5 Meet, Greet Scholarship Fundraiser at CalArts
Welcome to the NAACP Santa Clarita Branch, After 5 Community Meet and Greet Scholarship Fundraiser to be held Saturday, Oct. 4, 6-10 p.m. at California Institute of the Arts.
Oct. 4 NAACP After 5 Meet, Greet Scholarship Fundraiser at CalArts
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. Named Organization of the Year
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc., a federally qualified health center dedicated to providing affordable and accessible healthcare to underserved residents of the Santa Clarita Valley, has been named as Organization of the Year by the National Association of Social Workers, California Chapter.
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. Named Organization of the Year
Public Health Releases Report on Impact of Asthma on Children
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, in partnership with the Asthma Coalition of Los Angeles county, released Breathless: Impact of Asthma on Children in Los Angeles county, a new report highlighting the ongoing and significant impact of asthma on the health and well-being of children and families throughout the county.
Public Health Releases Report on Impact of Asthma on Children
Oct. 7: Supervisors to Hear Report on Special Election Preparations
Among several important issues to be presented at the regular board meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 7, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will hear a Report by the Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk on the preparations for the Nov. 4, 2025 Statewide Special Election.
Oct. 7: Supervisors to Hear Report on Special Election Preparations
Oct. 11: Whimsical World of Carl Peters Opening at Rancho Camulos
Attend the Oct. 11, 1 p.m. opening of a fascinating new exhibit at the Rancho Camulos Museum.  Step into the Whimsical World of Carl Peters, the immigrant blacksmith who lived and worked at Camulos from about 1920 to 1943.
Oct. 11: Whimsical World of Carl Peters Opening at Rancho Camulos
Oct. 15: SCV Chamber Business After Hours Mixer at Valencia Acura
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for the October Business After Hours Mixer Wednesday, Oct. 15, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Valencia Acura.
Oct. 15: SCV Chamber Business After Hours Mixer at Valencia Acura
Oct. 7: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold its next regular board meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 7.
Oct. 7: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
Today in SCV History (Oct. 2)
1945 - Cattle-rustling "Phantom of Vasquez Rocks" captured [story]
Phantom suspect
Schiavo‘s Office Offers Support Amidst Federal Government Shutdown
Tuesday night, the federal government shut down after Congress failed to pass a funding bill.
Schiavo‘s Office Offers Support Amidst Federal Government Shutdown
LASD: October is National Pedestrian Safety Month
October is National Pedestrian Safety Month and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department would like to remind drivers to always take extra precautions to help protect pedestrians.
LASD: October is National Pedestrian Safety Month
Oct.18: JCI Santa Clarita Inaugural Wellness Expo at Plum Canyon Park
JCI Santa Clarita is proud to present its first-ever Wellness Expo, a dynamic, community-centered celebration of health, wellness, and connection.
Oct.18: JCI Santa Clarita Inaugural Wellness Expo at Plum Canyon Park
Positive Impact of Community Schools Initiative on Student Attendance
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond celebrated a new study published by the Learning Policy Institute  on Sept. 16, 2025, that shows the strongly positive impact of California’s community schools initiative.
Positive Impact of Community Schools Initiative on Student Attendance
Yes I Can Invites Employers to Celebrate Disability Employment Awareness Month
Yes I Can Unity Through Music & Education, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preparing individuals with disabilities for careers in the entertainment industry, is encouraging local businesses to create opportunities through inclusive internships.
Yes I Can Invites Employers to Celebrate Disability Employment Awareness Month
Oct. 7: College of the Canyons to Host Free Financial Aid Workshop
The College of the Canyons Financial Aid Office will host its annual “Cash for College” workshop from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 7, at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center.
Oct. 7: College of the Canyons to Host Free Financial Aid Workshop
Bill Miranda | Welcome Back to Old Orchard Park
When you think about the heart of a neighborhood, you often think about its park, the place where kids grow up playing, where families gather for celebrations and where memories are made.
Bill Miranda | Welcome Back to Old Orchard Park
DMV to Release New Driver’s License Design
The Department of Motor Vehicles today announced a new look for California driver’s licenses and identification cards that feature the unique beauty of the state’s landscape, advanced security measures and updated technology.
DMV to Release New Driver’s License Design
California Credit Union Offers Programs to Members Impacted By Shutdown
 California Credit Union has announced that it will offer special relief programs to support current members whose pay has been affected by the current government shutdown. Programs include:
California Credit Union Offers Programs to Members Impacted By Shutdown
Oct. 25: CSUN Open House to Share Matador Pride with Prospective Students
California State University, Northridge is opening its doors to local high school and community college students on Saturday, Oct. 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., for an all-access look at the campus, its academic programs and student support services. 
Oct. 25: CSUN Open House to Share Matador Pride with Prospective Students
Today in SCV History (Oct. 1)
1842 - Proof of discovery: New York Observer (newspaper) reports on gold in Placerita Canyon [story]
New York Observer
Supes Unanimously Adopt Report to Strengthen Emergency Response
In a decisive move to enhance public safety and emergency preparedness, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a comprehensive motion by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Lindsey P. Horvath to implement key recommendations from the McChrystal Group’s independent After-Action Report on the January 2025 Eaton and Palisades Fires.
Supes Unanimously Adopt Report to Strengthen Emergency Response
SCVNews.com