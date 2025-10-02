Oct. 11: Whimsical World of Carl Peters Opening at Rancho Camulos

Attend the Oct. 11, 1 p.m. opening of a fascinating new exhibit at the Rancho Camulos Museum. Step into the Whimsical World of Carl Peters, the immigrant blacksmith who lived and worked at Camulos from about 1920 to 1943.

This exhibit focuses on authentic artifacts from Carl’s workshop and was curated by Barbara De Hart, the granddaughter of August and Mary Rubel. The Rubels purchased the 1,800-acre Camulos working ranch from the del Valle family in 1924. The del Valle family had been given the land as part of the 48,000-acre Rancho San Francisco. It was an 1839 Mexican Land Grant that spanned the area from the Newhall Pass to Piru Creek, much it in the Santa Clarita Valley.

California Blacksmith Association instructor Gary Standke, who provided professional consultation for the exhibit, will be on hand to answer questions. The suggested donation for the event is $15. This exhibit will be a permanent part of the museum’s docent-led tour program.

The Carl Peters Blacksmith exhibit is funded in part by a generous donation from the Canyon and Heritage Reflections chapters of the Questers.

Visit RanchoCamulos.org for more information about the Museum.

The museum is located at 5164 E. Telegraph Road in Piru. That is about 10 miles West of the I-5 on Newhall Ranch Road/Highway 126.

