Oct. 12: ALDI to Open Second SCV Location in Canyon Country

ALDI will open a second Santa Clarita Valley location on Thursday, Oct. 12 in the Canyon Center in Canyon Country. The new ALDI store will be located at 19361 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91351. Canyon Center is located at the intersection of Soledad Canyon Road and Whites Canyon Road.

More than 1,000 new ALDI stores have opened throughout America over the past decade offering a fast and affordable grocery shopping experience.

The SCV’s first ALDI opened in 2016 at 24860 Orchard Village Road in Valencia.

The ALDI business model is intentionally different and ALDI fans across the country rave about the company’s award-winning exclusive brands and weekly lineup of limited-time ALDI Finds.

Santa Clarita Valley shoppers can experience the ALDI difference themselves when the new SCV store opens Thursday, Oct. 12 at 8 a.m. The store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m..

The first 100 customers will receive a gift card as part of the ALDI Golden Ticket gift card giveaway program. Shoppers can also enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card during the Grand Opening weekend from Oct. 12 through Oct. 15.

“Our stores are designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster and easier, and we’ve been voted the price leader for six years running,” said Tom Cindel, Moreno Valley Group Director of Operations and Logistics for ALDI. “We’re excited to open our second ALDI store in Santa Clarita and introduce local customers to a new, more affordable way of shopping.”

ALDI is an award-winning employer that is nationally acclaimed for prioritizing its employees and their well-being. Known for offering highly competitive wages and industry-leading benefits, ALDI has been recognized as one of America’s Best Large Employers by Forbes six times in the past seven years. As one of the fastest-growing retailers in the U.S., ALDI is constantly creating new jobs in local communities, coast to coast. To learn more about working at ALDI and search job openings, go to careers.aldi.us.

