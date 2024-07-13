Oct. 12: Child & Family Center Purple Walk Domestic Violence Awareness 5K

Child & Family Center will present its annual Purple Walk Domestic Violence Awareness 5K on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 8-11 a.m. at the Center’s main facility 21545 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

The event will raise funds and create awareness during National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Hello Subaru of Valencia is the presenting sponsor.

Proceeds raised are critical to support the Center’s Domestic Violence Program, which provides safety, shelter and support to survivors of domestic violence while working to break the cycle of abuse and creating healthy relationships. It will also provide funding for the 30-day emergency shelter, the only one in Santa Clarita, the county’s third largest city.

Walk check-in opens at 8 a.m. There will be many fun family activities before the walk begins including music, pancake breakfast courtesy of SCV Rotary, face painting and more.

The 3.2 mile walk will start at 9 a.m. The route follows city sidewalks without crossing major intersections, has very little incline and is easy for all ages.

Bring your furry friends to walk with you. Entry is free for your pet. Pets are often used to threaten or manipulate those in abusive relationships. Purple Walk offers pets an opportunity to join the awareness and shed light on the dangers domestic violence has on pets in the home.

Walk registration for adults is $40 and includes pancake breakfast and finisher’s medal.

Registration is $50 to include an event t-shirt.

Teens are $20 ($30 to include t-shirt) and children ages 5-12 are $10 and receive the breakfast and kids’ medal.

All participants receive a $10 coupon to be used at MB2 Entertainment.

Increase your donation by creating or joining a fundraising team. Volunteers are needed to help at the event as well.

In addition to Hello Subaru of Valencia, the presenting sponsor, other sponsors to date are Coordinated Sign Systems, Logix, Parker Environment, Dr. Hans Schollhammer and Jennifer Lee, Marc Winger and Eileen Mann, MB2 Entertainment, Santa Clarita Magazine, The Signal and KHTS AM1220/FM 98.1.

Sponsorships are available.

Read more and sign up at www.childfamilycenter.org/events/purplewalk/ or contact Cheryl Jones (661) 259-9439.

