Oct. 12: Santa Clarita Master Chorale Hosts ‘A Grand Night for Singing’

1955
- Actor James Dean, 24, drives through Castaic Junction en route to his final resting place [watch
Cirque Italia will present "Paranormal Cirque," its mature show, a combination of theater, circus and cabaret at Valencia Town Center, Friday-Monday, Oct. 31- Nov. 3.
Except for a couple local teams, and the occasional breakthrough, this football season is a bit less “victorious” than we are used to in the Santa Clarita Valley. Valencia and Hart should be feeling proud and Canyon got its first "W" last week, but we hope for more.
The Santa Clarita Master Chorale, a premier community choral ensemble dedicated to performing high-quality choral works, will host an evening of Broadway tunes, "A Grand Night for Singing," to raise funds for the Master Chorale’s operating budget.
For the fifth year in a row, the College of the Canyons Contracts, Procurement and Risk Management department has received the 2025 Annual Achievement of Excellence in Procurement Award from the National Procurement Institute, Inc.
The city of Santa Clarita is hosting its next Rain Barrel Purchase Program beginning Saturday, Oct. 25, from 9 to 11 a.m., at The Centre located at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Saugus, CA 91350.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Missing Persons Detail, is seeking assistance in locating at-risk missing person, Teresa Williams.
As parents, we want to give our children the tools they need to make healthy, positive choices.
Maddy Traylor scored three goals and Harmony Rohde added a brace to lead The Master's University women's soccer team to a 6-1 win over the Hope International Royals Saturday, Sept. 27 at Irvine Great Park.
After losing the last three matches and starting the conference season 0-2, The Master's University men's soccer team bounced back with a much-needed 3-1 win over the Hope International Royals on Saturday, Sept. 27. This was a team the Mustangs had not beaten on the soccer field since Oct. 18, 2018.
The Master's University women's volleyball team defeated Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University on Saturday, Sept. 27 in three sets in a home match played at College of the Canyons.
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of seven productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 29 to Saturday, Oct. 4.
The city of Santa Clarita is introducing a new way to book local transit. Santa Clarita Connect brings together three key ride services from Santa Clarita Transit, Go! Santa Clarita, Dial-A-Ride and Access Services, all into one convenient mobile app.
1969
- College of the Canyons opens with first class of students in temporary quarters at Hart High School [story
1987 -
Slender-horned spineflower listed in Federal Register as endangered species [story
]
2014
- Towsley Canyon Loop Trail named for naturalist Don Mullally [story
]
Rep. George Whitesides (D-Aqua Dulce) joined clinicians and staff on Friday, Sept. 26 at the Samuel Dixon Family Health Center in Newhall to highlight the potential harms posed by the recently passed federal budget and how it could impact their clinic and local patients.
The hit Broadway musical "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" will open at the Canyon Theatre Guild in Old Town Newhall on Saturday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will host a virtual community meeting Monday, Oct. 6, at 6 p.m. to share construction updates and the latest project timeline for the new S Wells PFAS Treatment and Disinfection Facility, to be located along Bridgeport Lane, between Bridgeport Park and the Santa Clara River.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance club invites you to the Harvest Festival Square Dance on Sunday, Oct. 5.
The Santa Clarita Artists Association Art Classic 2025 will be held Saturday, Sept. 27 and Sunday, Sept.28, 1-5 p.m.
The Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital "Girl Talk" women’s health education series, will address breast health at its next session, scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 9, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Henry Mayo Center on the Henry Mayo campus.
1876
- California oil industry born as CSO No. 4 in Pico Canyon becomes state's first commercially productive oil well [story
]
Bissell Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters the nation’s largest funded adoption event returns this fall from Oct. 1 – 15 with over 300 shelters, including the Santa Paula Animal Rescue Center.
