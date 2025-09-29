Oct. 12: Santa Clarita Master Chorale Hosts ‘A Grand Night for Singing’

The Santa Clarita Master Chorale, a premier community choral ensemble dedicated to performing high-quality choral works, will host an evening of Broadway tunes, “A Grand Night for Singing,” to raise funds for the Master Chorale’s operating budget.

You are invited to join the Santa Clarita Master Chorale on Sunday, Oct. 12 at 4 p.m. at the Valencia United Methodist Church at 25718 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355, for an evening curated by Steven Applegate, featuring a mix of Broadway favorites and selections from newer productions, all performed by current and former Master Chorale members. It’s sure to be a night filled with beautiful voices, unforgettable melodies and a celebration of musical theater.

The night includes Broadway tunes from a talented lineup, a sweet dessert reception to enjoy after the show and raffle baskets will be up for grabs. Tickets are only $25 and can be purchased on the website at www.scmasterchorale.org.

Every ticket purchased and every donation made will support the Master Chorale operating budget and help ensure the Master Chorale continues to bring music and joy to our community. Invite your friends and family, let’s fill the room with music and love.

The Santa Clarita Master Chorale, founded in 1998, is a nonprofit organization that fosters a love of choral music through performances, education and community outreach. With a repertoire spanning centuries and genres, the Master Chorale brings together singers and audiences to celebrate the power of voice and harmony.

