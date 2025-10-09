header image

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 9
1861 - Pioneer Acton rancher & stonecutter George Blum born in Switzerland [story]
Blum Ranch
Oct. 12: Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra ‘New Celebrations’ Concert
| Thursday, Oct 9, 2025
SCSO

The Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra will present a new season of concerts beginning Sunday, Oct. 12 at 4 p.m. with the “New Celebrations: Folk Roots and Fresh Horizons” concert.

The concert will be held at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center, 19300 Nadal St., Santa Clarita, CA 91351.

The theme of the SCSO 2025-2026 season is centered around celebrating the musical roots of the orchestra and the Santa Clarita Valley community, starting with a celebration of home.

The “New Celebrations” concert will include a work inspired by the beauty of his home in Bohemia, Bedřich Smetana’s “The Moldau” which evokes the beauty of its countryside.

The concert will also feature Alexander Borodin’s bold and lyrical Symphony No. 2, which draws on the richness of the composer’s Russian roots.

Finally, the world premiere of a new work, “Vampire Waltz” by composer Nathaniel Edison, celebrates a fresh voice from the SCV community.

SCSO welcomes a new conductor this season, Martín Alexander Arellano, who will be working closely with SCSO Artistic Director Dr. Brian Stone to bring new concerts to the Santa Clarita Valley.

Arellano is an award-winning conductor and composer. He is a triple laureate of the 2024 American Prize, winning in Opera Conducting, taking second place in Community Orchestra Conducting and third place in Musical Theater Conducting.

In 2023 he received the second jury prize at the Opéra de Baugé International Conducting Competition in France.

Arellano is the Conductor of the Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra and current Music Director of the North Bay Chamber Orchestra in Tampa, Fla. as well as the Central California Wind Ensemble based in Turlock, Calif. He holds conducting degrees from the Strasbourg Conservatoire in France and the University of Iowa.

The SCSO has scheduled four concerts for the 2025-26 season including the “New Celebrations” concert on Oct. 12.

Other concerts this season include:

Sunday, Dec. 7: “Sounds of the Season.”

Sunday, March 8: “Dreams and Destinies.”

Sunday, June 7: “Dances the World Over.”

Visit www.santaclaritasymphonyorchestra.org for more information and to purchase tickets. Special ticket packages are available.

SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Oct. 18: WiSH Education Foundation Presents ‘ASCEND’ Event

Oct. 18: WiSH Education Foundation Presents ‘ASCEND’ Event
Monday, Oct 6, 2025
The WiSH Education Foundation will present ASCEND, an event designed to uplift and empower young women 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18 at Saugus High School Performing Arts Center.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 5: Annual Dixon Duck Dash Benefits Health Care in SCV

Oct. 5: Annual Dixon Duck Dash Benefits Health Care in SCV
Friday, Oct 3, 2025
The annual Samuel Dixon Family Health Center Duck Dash, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, will be held 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 5 at the Santa Clarita Aquatics Center.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 3-Nov. 2: “Highwire Under the Big Top’ Art Exhibit at SCAA

Oct. 3-Nov. 2: “Highwire Under the Big Top’ Art Exhibit at SCAA
Friday, Oct 3, 2025
The Santa Clarita Artists Association invites the public to view its newest art exhibit at the SCAA 6th Street Gallery in Old town Newhall, "Highwire Under the Big Top."
FULL STORY...

Oct. 4: NAACP After 5 Meet, Greet Scholarship Fundraiser at CalArts

Oct. 4: NAACP After 5 Meet, Greet Scholarship Fundraiser at CalArts
Thursday, Oct 2, 2025
Welcome to the NAACP Santa Clarita Branch, After 5 Community Meet and Greet Scholarship Fundraiser to be held Saturday, Oct. 4, 6-10 p.m. at California Institute of the Arts.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Hart District Students Show Significant Growth on State CAASPP Assessments
The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced that students across the district demonstrated measurable growth in math, English language arts and science on the 2025 California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress, also known as CAASPP.
Hart District Students Show Significant Growth on State CAASPP Assessments
Olive Branch Theatricals Presents ‘Five Women Wearing the Same Dress’
Olive Branch Theatricals' "Five Women Wearing the Same Dress" will perform Fridays-Sundays, through Oct. 19 at Valencia Town Center.
Olive Branch Theatricals Presents ‘Five Women Wearing the Same Dress’
TMU Women’s Golf Wins First Tournament in Program History
The Master's University women's golf team won its first tournament in program history at the 2025 TMU Danish Classic in Solvang Oct. 6-7.
TMU Women’s Golf Wins First Tournament in Program History
TMU Swim Opens with Strong First Meet
The 2025-2026 season got off to a strong start for the The Master's University swimming and diving team as it competed at the Rodionoff Invite Friday and Saturday, Oct. 3 and 4 in Malibu.
TMU Swim Opens with Strong First Meet
Canyons Takes Victory, Kitabatake, Allard, Downing, Lieberman Top Eight
College of the Canyons women's golf won a sixth straight conference tournament at Encino Golf Course on Monday, Oct. 6, with sophomore Sahya Kitabatake taking medalist honors as the Cougars' four scoring players all finished top eight in the field.
Canyons Takes Victory, Kitabatake, Allard, Downing, Lieberman Top Eight
Jamison Wins, Women Place Second, Men Fifth at BC Invitational
College of the Canyons sophomore Victoria Jamison ran to an individual cross country victory for the fourth time this season, as the Cougars finished second in the women's team standings before seeing the men's squad take fifth at the Bakersfield College Invitational on Oct. 3.
Jamison Wins, Women Place Second, Men Fifth at BC Invitational
Today in SCV History (Oct. 9)
1861 - Pioneer Acton rancher & stonecutter George Blum born in Switzerland [story]
Blum Ranch
October is Adopt A Shelter Dog Month
In celebration of Adopt A Shelter Dog Month, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control has announced all adoption fees for dogs will be waived at the department’s seven animal care centers, including the Castaic Animal Shelter in the Santa Clarita Valley.
October is Adopt A Shelter Dog Month
COC Selected as Sole Community College in National Park Trust Ambassador Program
College of the Canyons has been selected to join the 2025–2026 class of National Park Trust College Ambassadors, standing out as the only community college among a prestigious group of universities nationwide.
COC Selected as Sole Community College in National Park Trust Ambassador Program
LASD Malibu/Lost Hills Detectives Seeking Victims of Suspect Adva Lavie
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Malibu/Lost Hills Station are requesting the public’s assistance with locating similar victims of Suspect Adva Lavie.
LASD Malibu/Lost Hills Detectives Seeking Victims of Suspect Adva Lavie
County Prepares Public for 2026 Changes in Conservatorship Law
The Los Angeles County Departments of Mental Health and Public Health recently launched a webpage dedicated to providing more information to residents, clinicians, law enforcement, and other stakeholders about Senate Bill 43, a new law that expands the definition of “gravely disabled” under California’s Lanterman-Petris-Short Act.
County Prepares Public for 2026 Changes in Conservatorship Law
Governor Signs Additional Schiavo Legislation
 Governor Gavin Newsom has signed into law five more bills authored by Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo that improve safety in the workplace, strengthen protections for survivors and consumers, and make health care more affordable and accessible for Californians.
Governor Signs Additional Schiavo Legislation
CSUN’s Cinematheque, French Studies Presents French Film Festival
California State University, Northridge will host its inaugural French Film Festival, showcasing a series of acclaimed French and Francophone films on campus.
CSUN’s Cinematheque, French Studies Presents French Film Festival
Oct. 18: LASD Holds Next ‘ETCH & CATCH’ Free Catalytic Converter Etching Event
Back by popular demand, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, in partnership with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Vehicle Theft Task Force, is hosting another “Etch & Catch” event.
Oct. 18: LASD Holds Next ‘ETCH & CATCH’ Free Catalytic Converter Etching Event
CDPH Wants California to Stay Up to Date on Vaccines for Best Protection During Holidays
The California Department of Public Health is reminding all Californians that vaccines against respiratory viruses like COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus are the most effective and safest ways to protect themselves against severe illness this winter.
CDPH Wants California to Stay Up to Date on Vaccines for Best Protection During Holidays
Today in SCV History (Oct. 8)
1858 - Butterfield's Overland Mail stage makes first trek through SCV [story]
Butterfield stage
Oct. 9: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will meet on Thursday, Oct. 9 at 6 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd. First Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Oct. 9: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Meeting
I-5 On-ramp Closed at Lyons/Pico Canyon Road Thru Nov. 4
As part of the I-5 North County Enhancements Project, Metro’s contractor will close the westbound Lyons Avenue/Pico Canyon Road on-ramp to southbound I-5 for a continuous 24-hour closure now through Tuesday, Nov. 4.
I-5 On-ramp Closed at Lyons/Pico Canyon Road Thru Nov. 4
Supes Pass Motion to Investigate Fraud in County Sex Abuse Lawsuits
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion authored by Chair Kathryn Barger to investigate and address recent allegations of fraud tied to civil claims filed under AB 218, the state law authored by Lorena Gonzalez that extended the statute of limitations for childhood sexual abuse lawsuits.
Supes Pass Motion to Investigate Fraud in County Sex Abuse Lawsuits
Green Santa Clarita Reports Nearly 11K Pounds of Trash Collected During River Rally
Green Santa Clarita thanks the many volunteers who contributed to making the Santa Clarita 30th Annual River Rally and Environmental Expo a success.
Green Santa Clarita Reports Nearly 11K Pounds of Trash Collected During River Rally
County Holds Annual L.A. County Library Bookmark Contest
The Los Angeles County Library’s Bookmark Contest encourages young readers to celebrate their love of reading and creativity.
County Holds Annual L.A. County Library Bookmark Contest
Oct. 17-20: Caltrans Announces I-405 Reduced to Three Lanes in Sepulveda Pass
Caltrans has announced extended weekend lane reductions Oct. 17-20 along Interstate 405 through the Sepulveda Pass.
Oct. 17-20: Caltrans Announces I-405 Reduced to Three Lanes in Sepulveda Pass
Oct. 9: Annual Free Senior Resource Fair at SCV Senior Center
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworrth) is hosting her annual Senior Resource Fair at the Santa Clarita Senior Center on Thursday, Oct. 9, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Oct. 9: Annual Free Senior Resource Fair at SCV Senior Center
