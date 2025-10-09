Oct. 12: Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra ‘New Celebrations’ Concert

The Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra will present a new season of concerts beginning Sunday, Oct. 12 at 4 p.m. with the “New Celebrations: Folk Roots and Fresh Horizons” concert.

The concert will be held at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center, 19300 Nadal St., Santa Clarita, CA 91351.

The theme of the SCSO 2025-2026 season is centered around celebrating the musical roots of the orchestra and the Santa Clarita Valley community, starting with a celebration of home.

The “New Celebrations” concert will include a work inspired by the beauty of his home in Bohemia, Bedřich Smetana’s “The Moldau” which evokes the beauty of its countryside.

The concert will also feature Alexander Borodin’s bold and lyrical Symphony No. 2, which draws on the richness of the composer’s Russian roots.

Finally, the world premiere of a new work, “Vampire Waltz” by composer Nathaniel Edison, celebrates a fresh voice from the SCV community.

SCSO welcomes a new conductor this season, Martín Alexander Arellano, who will be working closely with SCSO Artistic Director Dr. Brian Stone to bring new concerts to the Santa Clarita Valley.

Arellano is an award-winning conductor and composer. He is a triple laureate of the 2024 American Prize, winning in Opera Conducting, taking second place in Community Orchestra Conducting and third place in Musical Theater Conducting.

In 2023 he received the second jury prize at the Opéra de Baugé International Conducting Competition in France.

Arellano is the Conductor of the Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra and current Music Director of the North Bay Chamber Orchestra in Tampa, Fla. as well as the Central California Wind Ensemble based in Turlock, Calif. He holds conducting degrees from the Strasbourg Conservatoire in France and the University of Iowa.

The SCSO has scheduled four concerts for the 2025-26 season including the “New Celebrations” concert on Oct. 12.

Other concerts this season include:

Sunday, Dec. 7: “Sounds of the Season.”

Sunday, March 8: “Dreams and Destinies.”

Sunday, June 7: “Dances the World Over.”

Visit www.santaclaritasymphonyorchestra.org for more information and to purchase tickets. Special ticket packages are available.

