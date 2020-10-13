Oct. 13-14: Amazon Prime Time for WiSH Education Foundation Fundraiser

The William S. Hart Education Foundation invites supporters to choose the nonprofit when shopping on Amazon Prime on Tuesday and Wednesday, October 13-14, and seamlessly donate to WiSH and benefit local students.
Start your shopping at www.smile.amazon.com and choose the William S. Hart Education Foundation as your designated nonprofit organization.
WiSH continues to support Hart District students in many ways, including:
* Providing Chrome books to more than 10,000 students to date in support of distance learning;
* Continuing to fund wellness centers to support our students when they return to school;
* Finding new ways to bring our community together – virtually.
William S. Hart Union High School District Superintendent Mike Kuhlman will be recommending to the Governing Board at the next meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 21, to name Dr. Pete Getz the permanent principal of Valencia High School.
Elections officials in California have launched an investigation into unofficial ballot drop boxes that popped up across the state, saying they do not comply with state law and may in fact constitute a felony.
Santa Clarita City Council members want “greater transparency” and “consistent guidance” from Los Angeles County in its handling of indoor shopping mall reopenings, citing concerns over potential future closures and conditions that may further hinder businesses from fully recovering.
The Santa Clarita City Council is expected to approve the city's 2020 Small Business COVID Relief Grant Program on Tuesday, October 13, following Friday's launch of Los Angeles County's Small Business Revitalization Grant Program.
The League of California Cities has awarded the city of Santa Clarita with the Helen Putnam Awards for its “innovative” college internship program and its mascot “Sammy Clarita,” officials announced Thursday.
Gov. Gavin Newsom said there is “no hurry” in reopening theme parks across California — including Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia — after the state last Friday delayed releasing initial COVID-19 safety measures for them to follow.
PerkinElmer, the Massachusetts-based diagnostics company that partnered with California to improve COVID-19 testing efficiency and capacity, has signed a lease in Valencia and could open a testing facility in early November, officials confirmed Wednesday.
California’s law banning private prisons and immigration detention facilities was mostly upheld by a federal judge on Thursday, with the court denying a Trump administration request to block the law, but conceding that some private prisons would be exempt.
The California Highway Patrol is stepping up motorcycle safety awareness statewide as part of "Get Educated and Ride Safe (GEARS) III," a yearlong, federally funded program focused on educational and enforcement efforts.
