Oct. 13-14: Amazon Prime Time for WiSH Education Foundation Fundraiser

The William S. Hart Education Foundation invites supporters to choose the nonprofit when shopping on Amazon Prime on Tuesday and Wednesday, October 13-14, and seamlessly donate to WiSH and benefit local students.

Start your shopping at www.smile.amazon.com and choose the William S. Hart Education Foundation as your designated nonprofit organization.

WiSH continues to support Hart District students in many ways, including:

* Providing Chrome books to more than 10,000 students to date in support of distance learning;

* Continuing to fund wellness centers to support our students when they return to school;

* Finding new ways to bring our community together – virtually.

For more information, visit the WiSH website.