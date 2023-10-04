Oct. 13-22: ‘Monster Mash’ at The Main

Yeah, Dracula’s having a party. A little romance, mayhem, teen issues and naturally a dead body. A typical Halloween party with all the ghouls and gals. “Monster Mash” presented by ME Main Productions will run onstage at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall weekends Oct. 13 through Oct. 22.
Costumes are encouraged.
Tickets: General Admission: $15 ($14 advance tickets).
Death and Taxes Swing Band will make its debut appearance in the Santa Clarita Valley on Sunday, Oct. 1 at Club 507 Newhall. The Death and Taxes Swing Band is unavoidably swingin'. You've heard all the usual swing bands, time to check out something a little different. Featuring extra danceable arrangements, sultry vocals and a whole lot of rhythm.
Theatre in a Week presented by Theatre in a Week and Off Book Theatre will present more original one-act comedies written by Barry Agin. The one-acts will feature mistaken identities, family malfunctions and outrageous hijinks, resulting in madcap merriment and touching moments. Each one-act has a different cast, different director and different hilarious storyline prepared in only one week.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger that will launch a countywide effort to promote and support the arts sector which has been notably struggling to recover since COVID-19 restrictions drove down attendance and associated revenues.
College of the Canyons finished first at a conference event for the fourth time this season to remain at the top of the Western State Conference standings after its round at Antelope Valley Country Club on Monday, Oct. 2.
The wait is almost over! The city of Santa Clarita invites the community to a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Central Park Buildout Project. The event is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Oct. 17, at 10 a.m. at Central Park, located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
The SCV Pride Committee, headed by Queer SCV since 2019 and formed of representative members from the local community and organizations such as: Queer SCV, PFLAG SCV and SCV LGBTQ Center, will be celebrating LGBTQ History Month this year by hosting SCV Pride Picnic 2023.
The city of Santa Clarita has announced an art exhibition titled “Season of Discovery,” featuring an impressive array of artwork created by the Santa Clarita Artists Association members. The exhibition will be on display at the Old Town Newhall Library Branch, 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321, through Dec. 29. A reception is scheduled for Oct. 5 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has announced her bill, Community Water Protection (AB163), in which California State Senator Scott Wilk was a principal co-author, has helped advance a critical priority for the Santa Clarita Valley: allowing for public comment on the more than 30 year old CEMEX mine project.
Have you had a chance to check out the city’s newly redesigned website, now easily accessible at SantaClarita.gov? This transformation is more than just a visual upgrade; it embodies our commitment to transparency, community engagement and exceptional customer service.
Though a danger advisory was issued for Castaic Lake by the California Department of Water Resources (DWR) on Sept. 26, drinking water for all SCV Water customers remains safe and meets high standards for quality.
College of the Canyons won its third straight game to the delight of a lively Homecoming crowd at Cougar Stadium on Saturday night, riding a 20-point output in the third quarter to seize a 29-7 conference victory over Antelope Valley College.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Sunday the selection of Laphonza Butler — the President of the nation’s largest organization dedicated to electing women, EMILY’s List — to complete the United States Senate term of the late Senator Dianne Feinstein, which runs through 2024.
