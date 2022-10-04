Oct. 13: Employer Workshop on Child Support Requirements

For the first time since 2020, the Los Angeles County Child Support Services Department is offering its Employer Workshop on child support requirements live in La Mirada on Thursday, Oct. 13.

The event is scheduled at the city of La Mirada Resource Center, 13710 La Mirada Blvd., La Mirada, CA 90638, from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

The workshop also will be broadcast on Zoom for those who will not attend in person.

The Employer Workshop is a half-day workshop covering employer responsibilities regarding child support income withholding orders and health insurance requirements.

The L.A. County Child Support Services Department once again invites human resource and payroll professionals to meet our staff in person for this longstanding workshop which has benefited hundreds of professionals over the years in Los Angeles county.

Registration for all workshops is available year-round, online [here].

We encourage you to share this information with your colleagues and professional associations.

Speakers from L.A. County Child Support Services and the State of California provided information on child support requirements at the last Employer Workshop in La Mirada in 2019 Due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, in-person Employer Workshops were discontinued and replaced with virtual events only until health and safety mandates were lifted.

